Freddy Peralta’s Trade Value Has Never Been Worse Less Than 2 Weeks Before Deadline

With the MLB trade deadline less than two weeks away, the Mets are gearing up to be sellers, as they look to find ways to revamp their roster at the big league and minor league levels for next season.

New York has several players, specifically pitchers, who could be moved in the coming days before the Aug. 3 deadline. At the top of the list is veteran Freddy Peralta, whom the Mets expected to be their ace this season when they acquired him and Tobias Myers in a trade with the Milwaukee Brewers in exchange for Brandon Sproat and Jett Williams.

However, Peralta’s experience in Flushing has not been fun to watch every fifth day; in fact, it’s been a disaster, and it makes you wonder if the Mets will be able to trade him. And if they do, can they get something of value back, knowing that Peralta is set to be a free agent at the end of this season?

Freddy Peralta isn’t doing the Mets any favors ahead of the trade deadline

The right-handed starter was back on the mound Monday facing his former team, the Brewers, and his return didn’t go well. The 30-year-old Peralta got hammered by Milwaukee, which tagged him for eight hits, seven earned runs (two home runs), and two walks, while striking out six in 5 1/3 innings.

While it was Peralta’s longest start this month, it was his third start in July in which he allowed six or more hits. This month alone, Peralta has an ugly 7.36 ERA, which is higher than his June ERA (6.39).

Freddy Peralta has left much to be desired more often than not throughout the 2026 MLB season, lowering his trade value for the Mets. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

To say this season has been a nightmare for Peralta and the Mets might be putting it lightly. For the season, Peralta now has a 5-9 record and 5.01 ERA with two weeks left until the trade deadline.

The last time he had an ERA north of 5.00 was in 2019 (5.29), but he wasn’t a full-time starter at that time. And to make matters worse, the underlying stats don’t look much better for Peralta.

OBA (opponent’s batting average): .261 (career-high)

.261 (career-high) HR%: 3.5 (up from 2.9 in 2025)

3.5 (up from 2.9 in 2025) K%: 22.4 (significantly down from 28.2 in 2025)

22.4 (significantly down from 28.2 in 2025) BB%: 9.3

9.3 Hard Hit%: 38.7 (third-worst in his career)

When you factor all that in, plus being a free agent at the end of this season and his reported contract demands, the Mets may have to get rid of Peralta for pennies on the dollar, which isn’t ideal.

And what also doesn’t work in the Mets’ favor is that there are other starting pitchers like Sonny Gray, Joe Ryan, Reid Detmers and Casey Mize, who could be more desirable on the trade market.

That being said, moving Peralta could allow for some of the younger pitchers, such as Zach Thornton or Jack Wenninger, to get more reps to see if they have what it takes to be part of the rotation in 2027.

The Mets have to be thinking about the future at this point because it’s clear Peralta isn’t part of it despite his trade value being on the downturn.