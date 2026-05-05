Brandon Nimmo Sets the Record Straight on Mets Trade

When the New York Mets traded Brandon Nimmo to the Texas Rangers for Marcus Semien over the winter, it marked the beginning of a massive roster shakeup.

The Mets were coming off a severely disappointing 2025 season that ended with no October ball, and leading up to the offseason, there were rumors of clubhouse discontent and arguments between multiple players. Many speculated that the departure of so many key players, including Nimmo, were the direct result of these alleged incidents.

However, the 33-year-old outfielder would officially put these rumors to rest in his return to New York on Tuesday. Prior to the Rangers' game against the New York Yankees in the Bronx, Nimmo took questions from the media in the visitors' dugout and was asked if the trade that sent him to Arlington was due to clubhouse chemistry or simply a baseball decision.

"I believe it was probably just a baseball decision," Nimmo responded. "Like I said last year and even during these interviews in the spring, I didn't see anything wrong with the chemistry between the guys. And if it was happening, it was happening and I didn't know about it, so they were keeping it hush-hush, which is kinda tough to do in a clubhouse where you spend most of the day with each other. But from my standpoint, I think it was a baseball decision."

Brandon Nimmo on if his trade was strictly a baseball decision or due to clubhouse dynamics:



"I believe it was probably just a baseball decision. I didn't see anything wrong with the chemistry between the guys, and if it was happening it was happening and I didn't know about it" pic.twitter.com/d9wdpFCMwM — SNY Mets (@SNY_Mets) May 5, 2026

Nimmo was notably the longest-tenured player on the Mets before being traded, and was viewed as an "unofficial captain" in the same way that Francisco Lindor was. This made the trade especially shocking to Mets fans, and even Nimmo himself was caught off guard.

Some had viewed the captain status as a point of contention between the two, although this was shut down by both the players and owner Steve Cohen. The latter would later say that the Mets would never have a captain as long as he owns the team.

Brandon Nimmo talks with @mmargaux8 about his initial reaction to learning he was traded from the Mets to the Rangers:



"Obviously I was very surprised by the whole situation. When I signed that contract, I really did envision retiring as a Met" pic.twitter.com/f1ttcmzPdv — SNY (@SNYtv) May 5, 2026

Rather, Nimmo's departure was emblematic of David Stearns' emphasis on "run prevention". By trading Nimmo for Semien, Stearns was sacrificing offensive firepower in favor of Gold Glove-caliber defense at a premium position. Semien had also been productive at the plate in the past, although his 2025 numbers left much to be desired on that front.

"It was something that David felt would better the New York Mets, and what C. Y. [Rangers POBO Chris Young] would better the Texas Rangers," Nimmo said.

Nimmo, who had been in Flushing since 2016, concluded his Mets tenure with a .262/.364/.438 slash line, 974 hits, 188 doubles, 135 home runs, a 126 wRC+ and 28.0 fWAR. While he remained productive offensively throughout, his later seasons saw declining play in the field due to injuries. This issue would pop up during this season too, as Nimmo is day-to-day with a hamstring injury and is not playing tonight.

Nonetheless, the veteran outfielder has gotten off to a strong start with his new club. In 33 games and 147 plate appearances, Nimmo is hitting .300/.374/.462 with 12 extra-base hits (seven doubles, one triple, four homers), a 134 wRC+ and 1.0 fWAR. In sharp contrast, the 35-year-old Semien has declined even further with a miserable .208/.259/.272 slash line and -0.4 fWAR in 35 games and 136 plate appearances. Even his defense has regressed, with -1 Defensive Runs Saved and being worth -1 Out Above Average.

Based on these early returns, the Rangers quickly have the upper hand on this swap of high-salaried players, even though New York still has a clear plan for their outfield with the likes of Juan Soto, Carson Benge, and the currently-injured Luis Robert Jr.

Regardless of how his tenure ended, Nimmo is still looking back fondly on his time with the Mets as he comes back to the Big Apple, albeit in Yankee Stadium.

"When I come back here, it's being very thankful for the memories that I've had here and all the support that I've gotten," Nimmo said to SNY's Michelle Margaux. "The fans have been unbelievable that I've interacted with... I'm so thankful."

"When I come back here, it's being very thankful for the memories that I've had here and all the support that I've gotten. The fans have been unbelievable that I've interacted with... I'm so thankful"@mmargaux8 asks Brandon Nimmo what it's like to be back in New York: pic.twitter.com/gU0tgRc9Ee — SNY (@SNYtv) May 5, 2026

Nimmo is the second former Met in the span of a week to return to New York in a series against the Yankees, with Pete Alonso making his return this past weekend as a member of the Baltimore Orioles.

If you like our content, choose Sports Illustrated as a preferred source on Google.