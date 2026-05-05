Top Mets Starters Named Trade Targets for Tigers

The New York Mets started off the month of May on the right foot by winning three of four. But there is still a ton of ground to make up because of their dismal performance in April.

While it's still early, there is no guarantee this same Mets squad makes it through the entire season as they're currently in last place in the NL East at 13-22 and hold the second-worst record in baseball. The hope, though, is that New York's strong start to May could help them make up some ground in the NL East.

But if New York still finds itself struggling leading up to the trade deadline, you could certainly expect teams calling them to see if some of their rental players are available. And with the stunning news that back-to-back AL Cy Young Award winner Tarik Skubal will be out for the next two or three months to undergo elbow surgery, could the Detroit Tigers look to add these top Mets starters?

Freddy Peralta and Clay Holmes named potential trade targets for the Tigers

In a May 4th article for MLB.com, Mark Feinsand listed both Freddy Peralta and Clay Holmes as trade options for the Tigers if the Mets wind up selling at the trade deadline.

"If the Mets continue to falter, Freddy Peralta -- a free agent at the end of the season -- could be an interesting option. The same goes for Clay Holmes, who has a $12 million player option for 2027 that he will likely decline based on the way his season is trending," Feinsand wrote.

How will Skubal's elbow surgery impact Tigers, free agency? https://t.co/K04mF0jDXB — Mark Feinsand (@Feinsand) May 5, 2026

It goes without saying that, next to Nolan McLean, Clay Holmes has been the best starter for the Mets this season. And while Freddy Peralta has yet to deliver a signature outing for the Amazins' this season, he has looked a lot better over his last couple of starts.

In seven starts this season, Holmes has a 4-2 record with a sparkling 1.69 ERA, 31 strikeouts and a WHIP of 0.98 across 42.2 innings pitched. The right-hander has also been the Mets' only starter to pitch seven innings twice this season.

Clay Holmes this season:



42.2 IP

1.69 ERA (4th in MLB)

0.98 WHIP

.183 AVG

57.9 GB% (3rd in MLB)

31 K | 14 BB



He's been one of the few bright spots for the Mets in 2026 🍎 pic.twitter.com/0oG8OzKMQM — Just Baseball (@JustBB_Media) May 3, 2026

As for Peralta, he has logged a 1-3 record in seven outings this season with a 3.52 ERA, 42 punchouts and a 1.20 WHIP in 38.1 innings of work.

The Mets have relied heavily on the starting pitching this season due to their disappointing offense. But as Feinsand alluded to, Peralta is a free agent at the end of the year and Holmes can opt out of the final year of his contract, which becomes a strong possibility if he keeps up this strong start to his season.

Trading away Peralta may end up being a tough pill to swallow for the Mets. They traded away their top prospects, Brandon Sproat and Jett Williams, to the Milwaukee Brewers to acquire the hard-throwing right-hander in the offseason.

Holmes has also seemed to fit very well with the Mets as a starter and has quickly emerged as the team's most consistent arm out of the rotation to this point.

If the Mets, though, are unable to go on a run this summer and climb into postseason contention, Peralta and Holmes could certainly be on the move when the trade deadline nears, with the Tigers at the moment looking like the realistic option.

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