Breaking Down Mets' Newest Prospect: What Jefferson Rojas' Future Looks Like After Trade Deadline

On Tuesday, the New York Mets traded starter Clay Holmes and outfielder Tyrone Taylor to the Chicago Cubs for top-100 prospect infielder Jefferson Rojas, per Jon Heyman of the New York Post, delivering the team the top-100 prospect that fans have been clamoring for this deadline season.

After Holmes missed the majority of the season with a fractured fibula, it became clear that there was a legitimate chance that he had made his final start with the Mets. At the same time, Taylor was red-hot as he returned from the injured list in July. He boosted his value and made himself a trade target for contending teams’ deadline plans.

With Rojas as the return for the Holmes-Taylor duo, the Mets brought in a top-100 prospect who is likely to end his 2026 season with a 20-home-run, 20-stolen-base campaign. The Cubs signed the Dominican infielder for just over a million dollars during the 2021 international free agency period, and he quickly made his mark on professional baseball.

Rojas has proven to be a toolsy and electric player and should immediately become the Mets’ top prospect upon arrival to the system. With MLB Pipeline ranking Rojas as the game’s 63rd-best prospect, he should slot in over Jonah Tong, who was ranked 75th in their most recent update.

Jefferson Rojas has a fairly easy and quick path to Queens with the Mets

Rojas’ last two seasons have been his best so far, totaling 26 homers and over 40 other extra-base hits. Speed has also been a major part of his game, with 17 stolen bases this season and 85 total in his minor league career.

Rojas long-term should have no trouble finding a legitimate home in the infield with the Mets. Whether that be at second base, third base, or shortstop, his powerful bat and smooth hands should help him find playing time at any position. In the most likely scenario, however, he should be able to find a long-term home at third base.

Swinging from the right side of the plate, he has found more success, largely due to his crackdown on ground balls. His groundball rate in Double-A is 40.6%, a significant drop from his 47.3% mark at the same level just last year.

At the same time, the power is up for Rojas. His 15 homers are a new single-season high, and his 19 doubles tie his 2025 mark, which was also a season-high. With power up and ground balls down, it is no wonder why he has shot up prospect lists over the last year. For the Mets, this makes him an even better acquisition.

We should expect to see Rojas with Double-A Binghamton at first, but don't be surprised if the 21-year-old gets some run in at Triple-A with the Syracuse team before too long. There is still much he can do to improve his stock as the season goes on, especially considering his walk rate is down from last year, but Rojas has the makings of a potential cornerstone piece for the Mets for years to come.

It hurts to see the team trade a starter as good as Holmes or a piece as beloved as Taylor, but Rojas’ potential could make it significantly easier if he pans out in Queens.