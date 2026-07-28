Tyrone Taylor's Recent Offensive Outburst Should Push Mets to Trade Him Before Deadline

With the second-most expensive payroll in the sport, led by Juan Soto and Francisco Lindor, you'd figure the New York Mets would be one of the best teams in baseball, right? It's actually the exact opposite; in less than a week, the Mets will be selling off whatever has value while sitting as the second-worst team in the National League.

The usual names are floating around, such as Freddy Peralta and Clay Holmes, but still, several players on the Mets could hold more value than they previously expected.

The name? Tyrone Taylor, the Mets' No. 4 outfield option who's used in emergencies. For contenders, Taylor serves as the perfect bench option, capable of entering games for his high-value defense and elite speed on the basepaths, something every playoff team requires. However, as of late, his bat has made some noise, making his name one of the most intriguing at the deadline.

Why Tyrone Taylor could be the Mets' most intriguing trade chip

Believe it or not, Taylor is on his way to having a career year, even while missing time due to injury, and the fact that he's a true backup. His offensive dominance continued in Monday's win against the Atlanta Braves, going 3-for-5 with a three-run HR, making it back-to-back games with the veteran going deep.

Something that has taken a great leap is his power surge. Before July 4, the former Brewer had just three HRs through 111 PAs, slowly looking like the Mets would have to hang onto him past the deadline even while on an expiring contract. However, since America's Birthday, Taylor has hit six HRs in 38 plate appearances, batting .333 through his last 20 games with a 1.243 OPS.

The stats can open the eyes of many around the league, but they don't tell the full story. When looking at these numbers, many likely write off the production as "low leverage," which is not the case. Sunday's win against the Dodgers was sparked by Taylor, who lifted a three-run HR in a 3-1 game during the sixth inning to give the Mets a lead. On Saturday, the 32-year-old stepped in as a pinch hitter, delivering a two-run double in the 8th inning while the Mets trailed 4-1, inching closer in the game.

Tyrone Taylor in his last 38 AB (since he returned from the injured list):



.395/.465/.974 (1.439 OPS), 6 HR, 4 2B



His trade deadline value: 📈📈📈 pic.twitter.com/dlaLLM1cTZ — Max Goodman (@MaxTGoodman) July 28, 2026

His best moment this season, however, happened in mid-May, down to their final out, the Mets trailing by three runs, looking to fight their way back into the game somehow. On the first pitch he saw, Taylor demolished a no-doubt three-run home run to left field, miraculously tying the game.

In medium-leverage situations this season, Taylor holds a .289 BA in 38 at-bats, with three of his 11 hits resulting in home runs. As a pinch hitter, he holds eight hits in 40 tries, with three HRs and 11 RBIs.

Checking the right-hand hitter market, who could use Taylor?

Obviously, many teams will be in search of any form of a bat, especially outfielders who bat right-handed. Taylor isn't the only righty available on the Mets for trade. Luis Robert Jr .also serves as an intriguing option for teams looking for impact. The former All-Star has struggled in Queens, but has hit two HRs since returning from the IL on July 20.

The right-hand outfield market is pretty interesting, with several longshot options like Byron Buxton and several potentially expensive options like Heliot Ramos serving as the "best available." On Monday, Reds first baseman/outfielder Spencer Steer hit the IL with a right wrist sprain, ending any chance at a potential move.

There are two teams desperately searching for offensive help, particularly in the outfield: the Yankees and Phillies. For the Yankees, injuries have taken center stage; Aaron Judge has been sidelined since late May, with no timeline for a return. Cody Bellinger suffered a hamstring injury over the weekend and is expected to miss the next 4-6 weeks, leaving them without two of their top bats.

Aaron Boone says Cody Bellinger has a Grade 2 strain of his hamstring and he will miss 4-6 weeks, per @BryanHoch pic.twitter.com/JL22o4RVVn — Talkin' Yanks (@TalkinYanks) July 27, 2026

For Philadelphia, their offense has been simply unacceptable, posting the ninth-worst team OPS of .706 and the second-worst team OBP in the sport behind the Blue Jays. While Brandon Marsh has been a key bright spot, their depth beyond the veteran remains abysmal, with Bryan De La Cruz and Derek Hill as their other options.

Even two weeks ago, who would've considered Taylor a top option at the deadline? For the Mets, cashing in on anyone with even a slight amount of value will be significant for their development in the future, starting with the backup outfielder holding a .799 OPS in 136 at-bats.