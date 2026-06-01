David Peterson's Relief Success Could Be a Game-Changer for the Mets

The Mets decided to move David Peterson to the bullpen following his latest bad outing, and it felt as though his time with the Mets was beginning to end. Peterson has been a staple in the Mets' rotation for the better part of the 2020s, but with his initial rookie contract coming to an end after this year, that appears to be changing.

For Peterson, he has every right to check out for the rest of this season.

Despite that, Peterson turned in a clean four innings of relief on Sunday to finish off a sweep of the Marlins and, unknowingly to fans, saved the bullpen ahead of what is going to be a bullpen game for the Mets on Monday in Seattle. He picked up the rare nine-plus-out save, the first of his professional career. Success outside of a true starting role has become the norm for Peterson, which could be a major weapon for the Mets.

Over his four innings, Peterson struck out three and allowed just two base runners, one on a walk and one on a hit. It was arguably his best outing of the season, and it couldn't have come at a better time for the Mets.

"Wasn't necessarily a surprise. My job is to go out there when I get the ball and pitch and put up zeroes and help this team win."



David Peterson talks about moving to the bullpen: pic.twitter.com/qs1pvEPvbu — SNY (@SNYtv) May 31, 2026

Regardless of how Sean Manaea does now back in a structured starting/bulk-man role, one thing has become incredibly clear for manager Carlos Mendoza and his staff: Peterson is much better in a relief role and should stay there for the rest of the season.

David Peterson has become a weapon for the Mets out of the bullpen

Not only was this singular start a great sign for Peterson out of the bullpen, but the data points show a staggering difference between the two roles. In 33 1/3 innings over seven starts this year, the former Oregon Duck has produced a 7.56 ERA, which comes out to an average of four runs over 4.8 innings of work per start. As a reliever, he has posted a 1.18 ERA in six appearances (24 innings), illustrating how much more effective he's been out of the bullpen.

With ERA marks that far off from each other, moving Peterson back to the rotation would be nothing more than malpractice by the Mets' coaching staff. He is too good to release or designate for assignment this early in the season, making it vital to find a lane for the success of the Mets' 2026 season.

David Peterson can help the Mets in the long run by making the most of his bullpen role. | John Jones-Imagn Images

If Peterson can find this kind of success as a bulk option out of the bullpen, it would behoove the Mets to keep him in that role. It would also allow them to utilize Jonah Tong as a more traditional starter, which would be great for his development.

The Mets are hard-pressed to do whatever it takes to get back into the race, even if it is an uncomfortable amount off their desired path. Not many saw Peterson as a legitimate relief option in March, but that appears to be the case heading into June, and the Mets need to embrace that reality fully.

With the season on the line seemingly every night for right now, the best 26 men need to be on the field in the 26 roles that best suit them. As of the start of June, that role for David Peterson is as a reliever, and a good one at that.