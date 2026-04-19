Francisco Lindor, Devin Williams Back Carlos Mendoza Amid 11-Game Skid

Things have gone from bad to worse for the New York Mets who are now losers of 11 straight games for the first time since 2004.

As a result, the Mets are 7-15 on the season and manager Carlos Mendoza's job security has come into question.

But following their 2-1 walk-off loss and being swept by the Chicago Cubs on Sunday, multiple players came to the defense of Mendoza amid the team's deep skid.

First, it was struggling shortstop and de facto captain Francisco Lindor who backed his skipper after being asked about the job Mendoza has done.

"He's done a fantastic job," Lindor said after the game. "This is not on him."

"He has to make sure everyone here is prepared, every coach here is prepared. We have the information and it comes down on us.

"Mendy is our guy. He's our leader. He's in control and he's done a tremendous job," Lindor added. "We just haven't executed."

"He's done a fantastic job. This is not on him."



Francisco Lindor says "Mendy is our guy" after being asked about the job Carlos Mendoza has done as Mets manager: pic.twitter.com/Zc6Yz4cOrN — SNY (@SNYtv) April 19, 2026

Lindor is one of several Mets who have underperformed this season. The 32-year-old, who underwent surgery to repair a broken hamate bone in spring training, is slashing just .205/.293/.307 with a .600 OPS and only one home run and RBI on the year. The Mets recently moved Lindor down from the leadoff spot to the No. 3 hole in the lineup.

Closer Devin Williams, who blew the save in Sunday's loss, echoed Lindor's comments on Mendoza as well.

"It's absolutely on us. He doesn't swing a bat and he doesn't throw a baseball. We've been in a lot of these games. It's been close.



"Him or somebody else is not affecting that. If we're not getting the job done, somebody else isn't going to just magically flip a switch and we're going to get it done. He's putting guys in good positions. We're not performing," Williams said of Mendoza.

Devin Williams was asked about the job Carlos Mendoza is doing and says the Mets' struggles are on the players:



"It's absolutely on us. He doesn't swing a bat and he doesn't throw a baseball. We've been in a lot of these games. It's been close.



Him or somebody else is not… pic.twitter.com/S7ZtluiFeU — SNY (@SNYtv) April 19, 2026

Williams surrendered a 1-0 lead in the ninth inning against the Cubs. The game would eventually go into extra innings, where the Cubs won on a walk-off sacrifice fly off Craig Kimbrel in the 10th. The Mets' new closer started off the season with five straight scoreless appearances, but has allowed five runs in his last two outings (1.1 innings). Williams has seen his ERA balloon to 7.11. Williams is replacing elite closer Edwin Diaz, who signed with the Los Angeles Dodgers in the offseason.

Not all of the blame should be placed on Mendoza. It's his job to be the leader of the club and get his players prepared to play. As Lindor and Williams stated, the players haven't been performing on the field.

However, after a league-best 45-24 start to the 2025 season, the Mets have gone 45-70 with Mendoza at the helm dating back to mid-June of last year.

It's only April so there's still time to right the ship. But if the Mets continue this free fall it will be hard to justify keeping Mendoza as the manager of the club.

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