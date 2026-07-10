Francisco Lindor Trade Being Shot Down Was Always Most Likely Outcome

When you’re playing pro sports in New York, the media monitors every little move, and that's going to impact your life. For Francisco Lindor, it’s been exactly that, being placed under a microscope since the minute he arrived in Queens. Every movement has been watched, every breath monitored, every quote taken out of context. From teammate disputes to trade rumors, Lindor has heard it all from both the media and the fanbase.

However, with the Mets bracing for a high-impact Aug. 3 trade deadline, speculation is at an all-time high, with many suggesting the Mets should look into trading their superstar shortstop.

Why the Francisco Lindor rumors can be put to rest

The rumors started on Monday, when former WFAN personality Mike Francesa reported on his show that Lindor and Juan Soto still display a rocky relationship, contrary to what owner Steve Cohen said to the New York Post a week ago, with Francesa claiming the Mets would be looking to trade Lindor ahead of the deadline.

Mike Francesa says he’s still been told Juan Soto and Francisco Lindor’s relationship is still “not good,” despite Steve Cohen’s recent claims that the drama is resolved now. Francesa also claims the #Mets are trying to trade Lindor ahead of the August 3 trade deadline. 👀 pic.twitter.com/vHuY4eDeFd — NYM News (@NYM_News) July 7, 2026

The rumors were put to rest on Thursday following their 7-3 win against the Royals, when New York Post insider Jon Heyman reported the Mets' superstar shortstop isn't going anywhere at the trade deadline.

“With full veto power it’s up to him. Lindor previously had limited veto rights in his $341M contract, but he earned a complete veto when he finished his fifth season in Queens.”

The veteran has been dealt a tough card in 2026, missing most of his spring due to wrist and missing the World Baseball Classic because of a cleanup procedure on his right elbow. His start to the season was slow as always, making several mental mistakes in the field that are unlike him. In late April, Lindor suffered a calf injury, sidelining him until June 24.

Through 37 games this season, the 32-year-old is batting .211 with four home runs and 10 RBIs, flashing a .648 OPS while walking 15 times. Many worry that Lindor is regressing, something that happens to shortstops in his age range quite often.

The trend has been painfully obvious in Texas, with Corey Seager continuously landing on the injured list and struggling when seeing playing time. The Rangers' star shortstop holds a .182 batting average through 51 games this season, hitting 10 home runs with a .667 OPS. Over in Philadelphia, the same could be said about Trea Turner, who has continuously taken a step back in his contact-hitting role, batting .241 through 90 games while striking out 90 times.

That has been the biggest worry, with fans wanting the Mets to move on before it’s too late. However, over the last two years, Lindor has proven he can remain a leader for this organization, carrying the Mets to an NLCS appearance in 2024. When compared to the greats, Derek Jeter was still a premier shortstop at age 35, holding a 130 wRC+ with a 6.7 fWAR, while Jimmy Rollins held a 3.8 fWAR at the same age.

Lindor has yet to prove he’s on track for a major regression. A slow start is quite normal for the All-Star, who is batting .243 with a .746 OPS over his last 20 games as he returns from a serious injury. When there’s panic, the Mets shouldn’t just start parting ways with superstars, and the media shouldn’t be trusted with rumors like this—ones that have likely never crossed the minds of the team's front office.