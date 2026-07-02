Everything Mets Fans Need to Know(7/2): Juan Soto & Francisco Lindor Drama Returns, New Weekly Series, and More

It’s a bad sign when drama involving an owner overshadows news from the Mets’ game. Steve Cohen officially made his first media appearance of the season, joining New York Post writers Jon Heyman and Joel Sherman to address the Mets’ struggles and his vision for the organization post-2026. His words provided little comfort, heightening fan frustration—a sentiment further exacerbated by the Mets’ play on the field hours later.

With only a month until the MLB trade deadline, there have been no signs of improvement; the Mets continue to lose, and they are losing badly. The team’s record stands at 36-51, 10 games out of the NL wild-card race. Following another disappointing day at the ballpark, here is what you missed in Mets’ land.

The Juan Soto and Francisco Lindor drama returns

One of the most persistent storylines of the Mets’ offseason involved reports from the New York Post that Juan Soto and Francisco Lindor did not see eye to eye. It seemed unlikely that two of the game’s biggest stars would have a personal rift while striving for collective success. However, Cohen confirmed to Sherman and Heyman on Wednesday that there was indeed a problem between the two, though he noted the issues have since been resolved.

EXCLUSIVE | Mets owner Steve Cohen told The Post’s Joel Sherman and Jon Heyman on “The Show” podcast Wednesday that reports of Juan Soto and Francisco Lindor not getting along last season were true but have since been resolved.



Read more: https://t.co/0AdaxcIgek pic.twitter.com/GNPvXDpBrZ — New York Post Sports (@nypostsports) July 1, 2026

"I am told and believe strongly that these guys are getting along much better," Cohen said to Sherman and Heyman. "And so, I just don’t see that as an issue anymore."

An article written by Mike Puma of the New York Post on Nov. 28, 2025, described the relationship as "chilly," noting that their differing personalities led to a lack of communication.

"Soto is very businesslike," Puma wrote. "He wants to come to the yard and work his tail off and win games. He’s not into fashion or any of that other stuff. Lindor is into that."

The conflict reportedly centered on clubhouse leadership. While Lindor is viewed as the unofficial captain, Soto appeared to downplay that role by suggesting Starling Marte held the title in his eyes.

This is not the first time Lindor has clashed with a teammate. Rumors of friction date back to 2021 regarding his relationship with Jeff McNeil, when the two players allegedly confronted each other after an argument over a defensive play (h/t SNY.tv). The discord resurfaced on June 20, 2025, when Lindor reportedly challenged McNeil verbally after another defensive lapse.

"I was mad on the field because I didn't make the play...and Jeff [McNeil], obviously because I was going against him whether it was a rat or a racoon, of course he's going to be mad" - Francisco Lindor pic.twitter.com/uOyS9YsM1a — SNY (@SNYtv) May 8, 2021

While many critics have suggested the Mets move on from their star shortstop, Cohen and the Mets’ front office feel the opposite.

"I don’t see them going anywhere," Cohen said regarding the future of his two highest-paid players to Heyman and Sherman. "I’m lucky enough to have two high-quality players like that, and with the resolution of whatever issues there were last year, I’m thrilled that they’re on the team."

However, Cohen addressing this during a period of poor performance on the field may prove counterproductive, providing fans with more reasons to criticize underperforming players and potentially leading to further tension.

Mets OnSI article of the week

As Cohen speaks to the media and David Stearns faces pressure from the fanbase, the timing is notable. Cohen announced Wednesday that the Mets will honor the full five-year contract with Stearns, backing the president of baseball operations and his future decisions.

Mets journalist Mike Phillips is featured in the Mets OnSI article of the week, a new series appearing every Thursday in the daily newsletter. Phillips analyzes why Cohen’s public support of Stearns is the correct move and explores Cohen’s conversation with the New York Post regarding why the Mets' POBO remains the right person to lead the front office.

To read this piece, click here.

Mets soundbites from a brutal series loss to the Blue Jays

The Mets last won a series on June 14 against the Braves. A 9-3 loss on Wednesday exacerbated the clubhouse tension. Here is what the team had to say via SNY Mets on Twitter/X:

Andy Green on the Mets offense through the first seven innings:

"It wasn't our best run of at-bats today. Had a lot of empty at-bats, lot of noncompetitive at-bats," he said (h/t SNY Mets).

"It wasn't our best run of at-bats today. Had a lot of empty at-bats, lot of noncompetitive at-bats."



Andy Green talks about what he saw from the Mets' offense in the first seven innings: pic.twitter.com/DMqEjY2JDg — SNY Mets (@SNY_Mets) July 1, 2026

The Freddy Peralta situation

Mets fans have noted the poor performance of newly acquired starting pitcher Freddy Peralta. David Stearns traded the Mets’ top two prospects for the one-year rental, a deal that has so far yielded poor results. While the Mets will likely be sellers at the deadline, Peralta’s current struggles may impact his trade value as he nears free agency.

Q: We saw obvious frustrations from you on the mound today and in the dugout. How are you feeling right now about everything that's going on?

A: “Not good. I don't feel good. Just trying to come back and make adjustments," Peralta said to reporters (h/t SNY Mets). He added, "Probably yes," when asked about this being the roughest stretch of his career.

Freddy Peralta says that this is probably the roughest stretch of his major league career pic.twitter.com/15VlIRtKdT — SNY Mets (@SNY_Mets) July 1, 2026

Freddy Peralta on his issues locating his fastball against the Blue Jays:

"I don't even know. In the first inning, I was able to escape from damage and do my best. But then, at some point, I don't know if I, can't tell if I lose the command a little bit," Peralta said via SNY Mets.



I think everything starts with a walk with the first hitter in that inning. But physically, I feel really good. I think that, that the plan was good. It just, you know, it happens; I can't control it. I just need to be better and probably execute better," the veteran pitcher added.

"I just need to be better"



Freddy Peralta talks about his issues locating his fastball today: pic.twitter.com/j4PKtU1aIU — SNY Mets (@SNY_Mets) July 1, 2026