Freddy Peralta Declares Intentions to Remain With Mets Despite Awful Start

The New York Mets made one of the biggest trades in the sport this past winter when they shipped out top prospects Jett Williams and Brandon Sproat in exchange for ace Freddy Peralta, seemingly going all in on trying to win in 2026.

The season has gone all but expected for the Mets, currently dwelling at the bottom of the NL East despite pushing the chips all the way in. If New York continue on this path and end up sellers at the deadline, Peralta would be easily the best starter available.

The trade rumors will start for Peralta and the Mets in no time, and President of Baseball Operations David Stearns will be faced with another tough decision: keep his ace, or cash in on the trade market? Luckily for him, there appears to be a growing opportunity for him to do both, which would be a great win-win for the team.

Freddy Peralta made it clear that he would like to remain with the New York Mets despite 22-33 start

In recent comments to Will Sammon of The Athletic, Peralta painted a picture of a scenario where, regardless of what happens with the Mets these next two months, he could envision himself in Queens in 2026. He is likely to be the best pitcher available on the open market this winter, but that doesn't seem to be stopping him from expressing his desire to return to the Mets:

“'I want to be on a team that I know is going to put all the effort in getting a championship sooner or later,' Peralta said. 'I feel that way here.' His answer when asked whether he’d hold a strong interest in the Mets during free agency even if they trade him (and after not agreeing on an extension) comes as little surprise. 'Yes,' he said.

Peralta was incredibly complimentary of the Mets, likely considerably more so than most fans are willing to be. It's no surprise that he has faith in Stearns, considering he was a part of his incredible run in Milwaukee with the Brewers. Peralta clearly sees a vision in place in New York, or else he'd be wise to cash in with a team that is ready to compete for a ring in 2027.

He could be entering his final handful of starts with the Mets, and there is no telling how the team fares in the next few months as a whole. Peralta has been worth the cost they paid to bring him in so far, and has the makeup to be the ace of the club over the next few years. If both sides could find a happy medium, a New York and Peralta marriage could help turn this franchise around.