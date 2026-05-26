Mets Must Do the Inevitable and Make a Change to Their Staff

It has been tough sledding for the Mets this year, and they might have hit a new rock bottom in the fifth inning of their 7-2 loss to the Reds on Monday.

As the Mets were finally showing signs of life at the plate, Mark Vientos struck out on a pitch that hit him in the leg, ending the inning and leaving two runners on base. The Mets dropped to ten games under .500 and have now scored just four runs in their last four games.

New York has made moves to its roster, largely focused on infusing youth and energy into the lineup, but it hasn't led to different results. The Mets are just two games off their low-water mark on the season of shown no reason to believe that they won't set a new low mark this week. They have two more games with the Reds this week before meeting the Marlins again to close out their homestand.

Mentioned before, New York brought up several top prospects in recent weeks, highlighted by center fielder AJ Ewing and starter Jonah Tong, but are effectively at the same point they were a few weeks ago. There aren't many more prospects to call up aside from maybe Ryan Clifford, which leaves the Mets with only a few remaining options to produce a spark.

The Mets must make a coaching change to their staff to save their failing offense

The Mets' offense is an embarrassment right now, which is keeping them from returning to the NL playoff picture. Their offense lacks any dynamic power or ability to string together at-bats and put together big innings.

The team's OPS is the lowest in baseball at .642, and their team OBP sits at .293. Under new hitting coach Troy Snitker and director of hitting Jeff Albert, the Mets have become baseball's worst lineup.

What is even more incredible is how bad certain players are. Bo Bichette, fresh off a .840 OPS for the Blue Jays last year, owns a .581 mark in his first season as a Met. Rookie Carson Benge, one of the 25 best prospects in baseball coming into the year, owns a mark of .642. Second baseman Marcus Semien owns a .560 mark, one of the ten worst marks of all qualified hitters in the game.

The most common theme? Regression across the board. Outside of slugger Juan Soto, all Mets bats with prior MLB experience are having one of, if not the worst, seasons of their career.

Under the direction of Snitker and Albert, the Mets have the worst offense in baseball, with most of their players only getting worse. It is no secret that the Mets are injured and banged up, but this lack of production is unacceptable for a team with this much talent.

President of Baseball Operations David Stearns has asserted countless times that manager Carlos Mendoza is safe in his job with the Mets, but he can't sit and watch this embarrassing display for much longer.

If he decides to keep Mendoza, the Mets clearly need to make a change with their hitting infrastructure, and that begins with the duo of Albert and Snitker. It's been a tough go for the two of them so far, and the Mets need to make a change at their positions quickly.