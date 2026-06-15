Freddy Peralta's Strong Start vs. Braves Puts Mets' Rotation Woes to Bed For Now

Over the past month or so, the Mets' rotation has been fairly out of sorts as the team struggles to get back into the playoff push. The duo of Freddy Peralta and Nolan McLean has struggled to provide stability, while the two bullpen game spots have been hit-and-miss, leaving only Christian Scott as the Mets' most reliable starter as of right now.

At least, until he was placed on New York's injured list on Monday afternoon, per The Athletic's Will Sammon.

The Mets’ vulnerable rotation is losing a key member for at least the short term with Christian Scott headed for the injured list, league sources told The Athletic: https://t.co/0EAEGlAoWM — Will Sammon (@WillSammon) June 15, 2026

This has made it much more difficult for the Mets to solidify their standing in the National League Wild Card picture, which is currently a giant mess of over half of the league. Way above that mess are the Atlanta Braves, who lead the NL East by a considerable margin and made their season debut at Citi Field. Peralta got the ball against the Braves, looking to secure a series win and a 3-3 homestand for the Mets.

After allowing the first three Braves to reach, the Mets' ace settled in nicely on his way to a solid outing on Sunday afternoon. Peralta would allow just one run, which came in the first inning, on his way to five innings of effective baseball, a much-needed outing for the Mets. As the rotation around him fluctuates, Peralta solidified himself against the Braves

If the Mets are going to revive their season and make a push into the playoff picture, they are going to need more scoreless or one-run outings from Peralta, and his win over the Braves could set him off on that path.

Freddy Peralta's five strong innings against the Braves were enough to bring some calm to a tumultuous Mets rotation

In total, Peralta turned in five innings of one-run baseball with four hits, a walk, and two strikeouts to his ledger, bringing his season ERA back down to 3.90. Against one of the better lineups in baseball, he ended up retiring 13 in a row after settling in and was in full control of his outing. His pitch count was unable to settle back in after his strenuous first inning, but the Mets' bullpen backed him up perfectly well.

Freddy Peralta against the Braves:



5 IP

4 H

1 ER

2 K

1 BB



After getting into early trouble, Peralta bounces back to limit his outing to just one run.



His ERA sits at 3.90. pic.twitter.com/M1e4LB0Pv4 — SleeperMets (@SleeperMets) June 14, 2026

Peralta provided the Mets with what they have been badly missing from him and McLean in recent weeks: dependable stability. Following six innings of two-run ball from veteran Sean Manaea, Peralta stepped up and is a major piece of any hope the Mets have going forward. He credits catcher Luis Torrens for helping him get back on track, via SNY TV.

I've gotta give credit to Luis (Torrens). He was amazing, giving me the confidence behind the plate. Since the first pitch, I was confident in myself and confident today without thinking of the results I'm going to have. I was feeling really good in general. Freddy Peralta, Mets RHP

Heading to Cincinnati to battle a now-injured and slumping Reds team, the Mets will need to try to build upon their recent starting success.

If their season still goes sideways, Peralta could become the best trade chip in the National League and would be the second-best starter available in the game, behind only Tarik Skubal of the Tigers. The Mets could get a great package in return for their current ace.

Far more preferably, this could serve as the start of the Mets' starting pitching turning it around and anchoring a playoff run from this team. As they get healthier and bigger names start to settle into the season, the Mets have been playing better and better baseball. If Peralta is the next Met to settle in and find his groove, it could start a summer revival.