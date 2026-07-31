3 Most Likely Freddy Peralta Destinations After Insider Confirms Mets' Trade Plans

The Mets are drawing a lot of attention before Monday's MLB trade deadline. Less than a day after trading reliever A.J. Minter to the Twins, the Mets raised some eyebrows by scratching ace and oft-discussed trade piece Freddy Peralta just hours before Friday's scheduled start against the White Sox, as first reported by MLB.com's Anthony DiComo.

Breaking: the Mets have scratched Freddy Peralta from his scheduled start tonight, three days out from the Trade Deadline, according to sources. Doesn't mean a trade is imminent, but clearly something could happen at any time.



No replacement starter named. — Anthony DiComo (@AnthonyDiComo) July 31, 2026

Anytime a player gets scratched before the deadline, especially one involved in as many trade rumors as Peralta, fans wonder if a move is on the horizon. Although there isn't always fire where there's smoke, it sure seems like things are about to heat up around Queens, as USA TODAY's Bob Nightengale is reporting that the two-time MLB All-Star will be moved in the coming days.

The Mets take no chances of an injury or poor performance and scratch starter Freddy Peralta, who will be traded by Monday’s deadline. Bob Nightengale, USA TODAY

The New York Post's Mike Puma also mentioned that "several teams are in the mix" for the veteran righty's services.

It looks like this is the end of Peralta's time with the Mets, lasting less than a full season. After leading the National League with 17 wins last year, the 30-year-old righty—who's a free agent this winter—will be on the move after going 5-9 with a 4.99 ERA in 22 starts with New York. It might not have been the best performance, but the Mets are banking that Peralta's past can still net a decent deadline deal.

With that in mind, here are three potential Peralta trade destinations after being scratched on Monday.

3. Brewers

Sometimes, there's no place like home, and all signs point to Peralta returning to the place where he spent eight seasons before heading to Queens. Multiple reports leading up to the trade deadline have discussed that the Brewers are interested in reuniting with the Dominican hurler after a brief stint with the Mets.

Of course, the Brewers would be banking on the hope that Peralta would return to his 2025 form after a trade. Last season was the best of his nine-year MLB career, as Peralta went 17-6 with a 2.70 ERA in 33 starts, striking out 204 batters while notching a 1.075 WHIP in 176 2/3 innings.

His 5.5 WAR was also a personal-best effort, being nearly as much as his three previous seasons combined (5.6). It isn't a surprise that he finished fifth in NL Cy Young Award voting.

The Mets could reunite Freddy Peralta with the Brewers at the MLB trade deadline. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Yes, the Brewers will have to give up the best prospect-filled package possible to reunite with Peralta, but that's a sacrifice worth making if they're confident in a turnaround. Even if it's a trade to another NL team, the Mets will be happy to get a return that bolsters their cupboard, as that's much better than watching him walk for nothing in free agency.

2. Dodgers

In typical fashion, the Dodgers are expected to be one of the biggest buyers ahead of Monday's deadline. Why wouldn't they be? They're the defending World Series Champions with a $301.6 million payroll, according to Spotrac, so trying to add some of the top deadline pieces when the Dodgers are more than willing to spend is more than a possibility.

Unsurprisingly, Los Angeles has already been tied to the big fish rumored to be available before the deadline, such as the Tigers' Tarik Skubal. Nothing is guaranteed in baseball, though, and it's possible that a team like the Yankees or Phillies could beat the Dodgers out for Skubal's services, forcing them to pivot to Peralta—about seven months after they were reportedly interested in him in free agency.

At the end of the day, as long as winning another World Series is their top priority, the Dodgers will be a threat to land Peralta and any other ace on the market.

1. Yankees

Much like how the Dodgers are trying to stock up for a potential title run, the Mets' crosstown rivals are doing the same. Pressure is mounting for the Yankees and manager Aaron Boone to deliver a championship to the Bronx, and adding another star arm is likely on their to-do list, as they've also been linked to Skubal.

But if the Dodgers land the Tigers' ace, don't be surprised if the Yankees think about trading for Peralta.

The Yankees could give the Mets a call about a Freddy Peralta trade if they can't acquire Tarik Skubal. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Boone & Co. would surely like to add him to a postseason rotation that will already feature some combination of Cam Schlittler, Max Fried, Carlos Rodón and Gerrit Cole, with Will Warren and Ryan Weathers being potential options. That said, Peralta (when on top of his game) would be an upgrade over a good chunk of those names, especially if Warren and Weathers continue to be streaky.

The Mets would also look good by keeping Peralta local, rather than forcing him to uproot his life in a cross-country trade. All of this adds up to there being a good chance that he'll be wearing pinstripes before Monday is over.