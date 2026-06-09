Season Still On: Three Steps for the Mets to Bounce Back and Find Their Rhythm

While many Mets fans have claimed the season is already over, there’s still more than half a season to be played. Yes, the 29-36 record has been an utter disappointment, but that doesn't tell the entire story. The Mets are 15-10 since promoting top prospect AJ Ewing, while Carson Benge has played at an elite level. With the Mets quietly stacking wins, they sit five games out from the final Wild Card spot — held by a freefalling Padres team, and the Cardinals who entered the season with very few expectations.

After a 3-3 split on their third West Coast trip this season, the Mets head home with a steadier outlook, having strung together some wins against NL contenders. The Mets still have a 21.6% chance to make the playoffs, according to FanGraphs.

Here are three steps to ensure their season turns around.

Step One: Get healthy

Mets shortstop Francisco Lindor (12) hits a three-run home run in the third inning against the Twins at Citi Field. | Wendell Cruz-Imagn Images

It’s no secret that the Mets have been one of the league’s most injured teams. Four of their nine Opening Day starters sit on the IL dealing with long-term injuries, depleting their current lineup and depth situation. The injuries have forced the Mets to consistently rely on Mark Vientos and Brett Baty in everyday roles, with both struggling every step of the way.

Clay Holmes' injury has completely unraveled the Mets starting rotation, turning to a strategy that’s surprisingly been effective. With their top arm going down, the Mets have implemented a three-man rotation run by Freddy Peralta, Nolan McLean and Christian Scott — followed by two bullpen games where Sean Manaea or David Peterson see long relief work. Holmes is expected to return in August, while Kodai Senga returns in the near future, but that likely won’t provide any aid.

As for the lineup, the biggest piece missing has been Francisco Lindor. The loss of their star shortstop has been a brutal blow, missing top production at the top of the lineup. Jon Heyman of the New York Post recently reported the Mets could expect their former All-Star back by the third week of June, just in time to make an initial push to .500. Jorge Polanco was expected to rejoin the Mets for their series in San Diego, but that was instead pushed back due to ankle soreness, forcing him to head back to New York for evaluation. In other news, Francisco Alvarez continues his rehab process in Triple-A, just weeks after surgery for a torn meniscus. Luis Robert has yet to receive a timeline for return.

For the Mets, getting healthy is obviously key to their success. It has allowed a return to David Stearnes' original schedule, where balanced evenly was flowing throughout the lineup. With the two rookies in Carson Benge and AJ Ewing, the Mets will without a doubt have the options to make their lineup dependable 1-9.

Step Two: Search internally for a starter, rely on Tobias Myers

Mets starting pitcher Tobias Myers (32) delivers a pitch against the Marlins during the first inning at loanDepot Park. | Sam Navarro-Imagn Images

As mentioned before, the Mets have relied on a three-man rotation followed by two games of bullpen work. Sean Manaea and David Peterson have been reliable in the long-relief roles, with Huascar Brazoban or Austin Warren kickstarting the game, followed by 3-4 innings of bulk, and appearances from their top bullpen options. The question is — how much longer will this strategy be effective?

The Mets do have an option — one that was surprisingly moved to Triple-A to bring up a fresh arm. Tobias Myers was optioned so he could work on going into an extended role, hinting at the idea of becoming an official starter. Myers had the experience while with the Brewers, but this season has been limited to a bullpen role, appearing in 20 games with a 4.05 ERA and 26 strikeouts.

Tobias Myers against the Mets in game three of the NL Wildcard:



5 IP

2 H

5 K

0 BB

0 ER



The Mets couldn't TOUCH Myers....pic.twitter.com/1BML3rdBB3 — SleeperMets (@SleeperMets) January 22, 2026

As a starter throughout his career, the 27-year-old has 25 games of experience, holding a 3.00 ERA along with 127 strikeouts. The odd part is, Myers has yet to make a start this year, getting two appearances out of the bullpen where he’s yet to allow a run. The Mets will likely take their time to build up Myer’s arm, especially since he’s on his final minor league option year. If the Mets were to keep him in Triple-A for more than 20 days, they permanently burn the option year — which means they must be all-in on using him at the major league level once he returns.

Step Three: Buy at the deadline?

Red Sox pitcher Brayan Bello (66) pitches the ball against the Atlanta Braves during the first inning at Truist Park. | Jordan Godfree-Imagn Images

As mentioned many times by David Stearns, the Mets won’t be shopping players, and they certainly don’t know how they’ll approach the trade deadline on August 3. The most realistic option is offloading any expiring contracts such as Freddy Peralta and potentially Clay Holmes, but Mets brass still believes they can compete in 2026.

That leaves the other side of the coin: buying at the trade deadline. The Mets made a splash this offseason when acquiring Peralta and Myers, sending top prospects Jett WIlliams and Brandon Sproat, thinning their current farm system. The trade market is currently led by top-name Tarik Skubal, with the Mets not being a contender to make the blockbuster move due to various reasons. What the Mets should do is scour the trade market for any players with team control that are in desperate need of change, including guys like Brayan Bello and even Heliot Ramos.

Adding some value options, rather than flexing their wealth, could be the way forward for the Mets.