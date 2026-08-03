Grading the Phillies-Mets Brooks Raley Trade: New York Gets Developmental Pieces from NL East Rival

It sure appears as if President of Baseball Operations David Stearns is being quite methodical in the dismantling of the 2026 New York Mets. Stearns completed his third trade in the past 24 hours, sending lefty reliever Brooks Raley to the Philadelphia Phillies for a pair of minor leaguers.

The Phillies are sending RHP Luke Gabrysh and OF John Spikerman to the Mets for LH reliever Brooks Raley. — Jayson Stark (@jaysonst) August 3, 2026

USA Today's Bob Nightengale was the first to report the deal, while The Athletic's Jayson Stark identified the prospect return going to New York. Raley joins Freddy Peralta, Huascar Brazoban, A.J. Minter, and David Peterson in the group of rental pitchers the Mets have shipped out in the past month.

The Mets have gotten a lot out of Raley over the past few years as he has developed into a key weapon in their bullpen. Raley has gone 5-5 with a 1.96 ERA and 1.06 WHIP in 45 appearances this year, striking out 40 batters in 41.1 innings pitched while holding lefties to a .186 batting average against him.

The fact that the Mets sent Raley to the Phillies is interesting since the two NL East rivals rarely trade with each other. The last Mets-Phillies deal took place in 2019 when New York sent lefty Jason Vargas to the Phillies in exchange for minor-league catcher Austin Bossart.

Who did the Mets get back from the Phillies for Brooks Raley?

The only ranked prospect the Mets got back for Raley is outfielder John Spikerman, who is the Phillies' 27th-best prospect, according to MLB Pipeline. Spikerman was Philadelphia's third-round pick in 2024 out of Oklahoma and is currently playing for their High-A affiliate, the Jersey Shore Blue Claws, where he is batting .260 with nine RBI, 18 stolen bases and a .763 OPS.

The 23-year-old Spikerman is a switch-hitting outfielder with tremendous speed and defensive skill, allowing him to play all three outfield positions with a good arm. The big key here will be for the Mets to develop his bat, which has almost no pop (just six extra-base hits in 30 games this season) and an average hit tool.

Spikerman's profile is reminiscent of former Mets outfielder Matt den Dekker, who was another tremendous defender who had trouble hitting enough to stick as a big-league regular. den Dekker was eventually traded away for Jerry Blevins so perhaps the play here is to develop Spikerman enough to be a trade asset down the road.

The other player the Mets got back, righty Luke Gabrysh, is a 23-year-old starter who played with Spikerman for the Blue Claws. Gabrysh is 3-8 with a 5.14 ERA in 18 appearances, including 17 starts, this season and has struck out 89 batters while walking 34 in 68.1 innings pitched.

The Mets' pitching department will likely have fun with Gabrysh, who throws five different pitches, including a fastball that can reach 98 miles per hour, a two seam fastball and three secondary offerings.

Gabrysh also went viral earlier this season by striking out four batters in an inning against the Mets' High-A affiliate in Brooklyn.

How did the Mets do in this deal?

Before everyone starts lamenting how little the Mets got back on Raley, it is important to remember that rental relievers are a dime a dozen, especially of the non-closing variety. That can limit the type of return you can get on them, but the Mets did get a couple of more pieces who can boost the depth of their farm system.

Neither Spikerman nor Gabrysh is going to help the Mets anytime soon, but it adds some depth for Stearns to play with in future trades. The return won't blow your socks off, but the Mets could have done far worse.

Grade: C