Grading the Pirates-Mets Luke Weaver Trade: David Stearns Signals Questionable 2027 Intentions with Future Return

A very busy deadline day continued for the New York Mets on Monday as they moved one step closer to completing their big fire sale. After shipping out Freddy Peralta, Huascar Brazoban, and Brooks Raley in the past 26 hours, the Mets completed their bullpen demolition by shipping Luke Weaver to the Pittsburgh Pirates in exchange for a minor league prospect (Sammy Stafura).

The Pittsburgh Pirates are acquiring reliever Luke Weaver in a trade with the New York Mets, league source confirms. @jorgecastillo 1st.



Mets are getting back Sammy Stafura, per league sources. — Will Sammon (@WillSammon) August 3, 2026

ESPN's Jorge Castillo was the first to report that the Mets were sending Weaver to Pittsburgh. The most anticipated player on the Mets' deadline list was Weaver, who became a dominant setup man for them by going 2-1 with a 1.84 ERA and 0.82 WHIP in 42 appearances, recording 45 strikeouts in 44 innings pitched.

The value for Weaver appeared to increase dramatically, thanks to a two-month scoreless streak that covered May and June. With Padres closer Mason Miller likely staying put, Weaver has a chance to be the most impactful reliever moved at the trade deadline, and the fact that he had another year of team control beyond this season made him a hot commodity.

What did the Mets get back from Pittsburgh for Luke Weaver?

The Mets received one prospect back from the Pirates in the deal, shortstop Sammy Stafura, who ranked ninth on the Pirates' top 30 list, according to MLB Pipeline. Stafura was a second-round pick by the Cincinnati Reds in the 2024 draft. However, he was traded to Pittsburgh last summer because of the Ke'Bryan Hayes deal.

The Pirates have seen Stafura play most of this season at High-A Greensboro, and he has been on a heater, entering the day batting .301 with 19 home runs, 51 RBI, 16 stolen bases, and a 1.021 OPS in 47 games.

Even though he is not a top-100 prospect yet, Stafura has drawn strong reviews for his speed and defensive skills, which could allow the Mets to envision him as either a successor to Francisco Lindor at shortstop or a third baseman if he comes up sooner.

Offense has been a question mark for Stafura, who struck out a lot last season (129 in 119 games), but the Mets are clearly banking on his 2026 breakout season being a sign of rapid growth. Stafura is another local product who grew up in Westchester County and played at Walter Panas High School

Was Sammy Stafura enough to justify trading Luke Weaver?

On paper, Stafura is a very good addition to the Mets' farm system. There is no question that Stafura has the highest upside of any prospect the Mets have acquired so far, and it wouldn't be shocking to see him rank inside the organization's top 5 prospects by the end of business on Monday.

The problem here, however, is that the Mets have made it clear they want to win in 2027, while having Lindor and Juan Soto in their primes. Weaver was poised to help with that goal, and Stearns decided it was more important for the organization to have Stafura go to Brooklyn than to have Weaver in their bullpen next summer.

Weaver's value will never be higher than it is now, and if the stated goal is to win in 2027, the return the Mets got needed to have more value for that team than Weaver does. Stafura could be a great player for the Mets at some point in the future, but the Mets needed more now for Weaver, so the process of the trade drags the grade down considerably.

Grade: D