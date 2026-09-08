How Jonah Tong's Start vs. Marlins Could Be Launching Pad for Rest of Season

The New York Mets are hoping to finish 2026 strong and would like to see some progress from their younger players as well. One of the most important players to watch down the stretch is righty Jonah Tong, who is back with the Mets after a solid recent run with Triple-A Syracuse.

2026 has been a challenging year for Tong, who struggled for most of the season as he was making changes to his arsenal to become a more successful major-league pitcher. That arsenal was put to the test on Monday against the Miami Marlins, and Tong, for the most part, handled the assignment quite well.

Tong picked up his second win of the year by allowing four runs over five innings. All of the damage from the Marlins came in the second inning, when Tong had to wait a long time to return to the mound after the Mets scored a run and sent seven men to the plate in the top of the frame.

That second inning was challenging for Tong, who threw 34 pitches and gave up a 3-0 lead by allowing a single, an RBI triple, a walk, and a three-run homer to Graham Pauley. The important thing for Tong was that he was able to limit the damage to just the four runs and rebound to get through five, leaving him in line for the win after the Mets gave him plenty of run support against Eury Perez.

What Jonah Tong's start could signal for the rest of his season

The final line for Tong was four runs on four hits allowed while walking one and striking out seven in five innings. Tong did hit a batter as well, but the Mets have to be encouraged by how well he responded to a very tough second inning.

Things looked like they would go fantastically for Tong after he struck out the first four batters of the game, but Miami's sudden explosion was on the verge of a typical implosion Tong experienced last year. Seeing Tong demonstrate growth by not only escaping the jam but also finding a way to get through five innings to earn a win was encouraging.

It isn't a surprise that the Mets pushed Tong, given interim manager Andy Green's desire to challenge his young players to strive for more. Green has noted that he thinks it is necessary to demand more from young starters like Zac Thornton and Christian Scott, asking them to battle through adversity and not get yanked at the first sign of danger, and Tong could benefit from this approach as well.

With the Mets still having questions about how to fill out their 2027 starting rotation, Tong's solid showing here should earn him another start the next time through the rotation. There is also a need to manage innings for the likes of Scott and Thornton, so it makes logical sense to have Tong be either the fifth or sixth starter to get through the regular season.

Robert Stock wasn't exactly lighting the world on fire for the Mets in the rotation, but he can serve a functional role as a bullpen option or sixth starter if necessary. Tong can be an important part of the Mets' 2026 plans, so they need to get as many looks at him as possible in order to see if he can hold down a rotation spot at some point next season.

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