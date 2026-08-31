Mets Announce Starting Pitchers for Rays Series: Can Christian Scott Rebound on Road?

The New York Mets will open up a quick three-game road trip against the Tampa Bay Rays on Monday evening. The Mets have long been out of playoff contention, as opposed to the Rays, who are looking to clinch the AL East.

The Mets dropped two out of three to the Houston Astros over the weekend and have now lost four of their last five games and seven of their last 11. Still, wins and losses don't really matter at this point. It is more about finishing the year strong and finding out how much talent is in-house.

The offense, which had been so hot post-Trade Deadline, has cooled off somewhat of late. However, the return of Juan Soto, who finished with a home run, two runs scored, and two RBIs against Houston, should help. Jared Young has also been on a tear and continues to contribute at a high level.

Interestingly, Monday's series opener will mark the first meeting of the year between the Mets and the Rays. For the Mets, they will be handing the ball over to three starters who will need to be a lot better this time around. That includes veteran Robert Stock, who will take the mound on Monday.

Let's take a deeper dive into all three starting pitching matchups between the Mets and the Rays in Tampa.

Monday, August 31 (6:40 p.m. EDT): Robert Stock (NYM) vs. Ian Seymour (TB)

This could be Stock's last chance in the Mets rotation. The righty has given up seven or more earned runs in two of his last four starts. That includes being shelled for seven earned runs on 10 hits in his last start against the Brewers. Furthermore, Stock has yet to pitch in the sixth inning this season.

With Jonah Tong having turned it around for Triple-A Syracuse, there is a compelling argument for Tong to be called up once rosters expand in September. Plus, given that Tong is the future, he deserves a spot in the rotation over Stock, who clearly isn't a long-term option for the Mets.

For Tampa, Ian Seymour will get the start. The lefty has a 4.21 ERA and a 9-5 record over 11 starts this year. He has 128 strikeouts and a 1.15 WHIP. Seymour has been particularly sharp this month, posting 38 strikeouts with only four walks over his last five outings.

With that in mind, Seymour's recent performances probably give the Rays a slight edge over Stock and the Mets.

Game 1 pitching advantage: Rays

Tuesday, September 1 (6:40 p.m. EDT): Sean Manaea (NYM) vs. Freddy Peralta (TB)

This is probably the most interesting pitching matchup of the entire series. The Mets will come face-to-face with former starter Freddy Peralta on Tuesday, who will no doubt have a point to prove against his old team. Peralta was the Mets' big offseason addition, but he proved to be an almighty bust, pitching to an ugly 4.99 ERA over 22 starts.

Tampa Bay Rays starting pitcher Freddy Peralta will face his old squad, the New York Mets, for the first time since being traded ahead of the deadline. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Peralta was dealt to the Rays at the trade deadline and hasn't fared much better, owning a 5.60 ERA over five starts. He's allowed 17 earned runs with five homers, six walks, and 20 strikeouts over that span.

However, Peralta was much better in his last start, allowing just two hits over six scoreless innings in a 3-0 win over the Detroit Tigers. That version of Peralta could help to limit the Mets' offense on Tuesday night.

Meanwhile, Sean Manaea will have a lot to prove in his next start. The lefty looked to have turned things around and appeared to be the reliable starter he was in 2024. However, he's started to regress, allowing 17 earned runs over his last five starts alone, including 14 in his last three. In fact, he's starting to show the same flaws from earlier this season, so it wouldn't be surprising to see Manaea struggle again, giving the Mets a big disadvantage.

Game 2 pitching advantage: Rays

Wednesday, September 2 (6:40 p.m. EDT): RHP Christian Scott (NYM) vs. TBD (TB)

The Rays have yet to announce a starter for the final game of the series, although it could be Shane McClanahan, given that his last start was on Friday. He's been lights out with a 3.19 ERA and a 10-6 record, so that would be a tough out for the Mets lineup.

However, we know who will get the start for the Mets. Christian Scott has proven that he has the stuff needed to be a big part of this rotation in 2027. He's flashed plenty of upside over 20 starts this year, posting a 3.80 ERA with 113 strikeouts.

With that said, Scott's last start was a mixed bag. He held the Astros to just one hit through five innings last Friday, before imploding in the sixth with three straight walks. He finished the outing with three earned runs on one hit, with five walks and two strikeouts.

Scott has had a real issue with walks all year. He's issued 44 walks over 20 starts and has shown a tendency to fade following strong starts. Of course, that could be fatigue with Scott coming off Tommy John surgery. It will be interesting to see how he handles this Tampa lineup in the finale.

Game 3 pitching advantage: Mets

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