How Kevin Long Could Propel Mets' Hitters to New Heights in 2027

The New York Mets coaching staff under manager Andy Green is reportedly taking shape, with a familiar face now involved.

Mike Puma of the New York Post reported Monday evening that Kevin Long is scheduled to meet with the Mets on Tuesday regarding a coaching staff position. Long was fired as the Philadelphia Phillies' hitting coach shortly after they lost to the Atlanta Braves in the NL Wild Card Series.

Kevin Long is scheduled to speak with the Mets tomorrow about a coaching staff position, per source. Long was fired as Phillies hitting coach last week. He was Mets hitting coach the last time the team reached the World Series. He is close with Juan Soto from Nats days. — Mike Puma (@NYPost_Mets) October 19, 2026

This news follows New York firing both hitting coach Jeff Albert and quality assurance coach Danny Barnes after the season. Albert was in only his first season on the Mets' coaching staff, while Barnes spent the last five seasons in the organization.

As for the news surrounding Long, he is certainly familiar with the Mets, having served as the club's hitting coach from 2015 to 2017. The 2015 campaign was, of course, the year the Amazins' reached the World Series, where they ultimately fell to the Kansas City Royals in five games.

Given those previous ties, that wouldn't have been the only reason Long could help the Mets' offense soar to new heights in 2027.

Why Kevin Long would be the perfect hire for the Mets

Could Kevin Long (right) and Juan Soto (left) reunite again, but in New York? | USA TODAY Sports

Aside from Long's tenure with the Mets, the 59-year-old served as the Washington Nationals' hitting coach from 2017 to 2022 and worked with a young, up-and-coming superstar, Juan Soto. In just his second season in the major leagues, Soto and the Nationals won their first-ever World Series.

It wasn't just the fact that the Nationals won the World Series; it was how they got there. During the 2019 season, Washington led the National League in batting average (.265) and on-base percentage (.342), finished second in home runs with 231, and in slugging percentage (.454%).

During that season, the Nationals had a young, talented offensive core, a key factor in the club capturing its first title.

Despite the Mets coming off a second straight disappointing season, plenty of bright spots remained, including two rookie outfielders. Rookies Carson Benge and A.J. Ewing excelled during their first seasons as big leaguers.

Benge became the first Mets rookie in franchise history to record a 20-20 season, while Ewing slashed .252/.324/.376 with 11 home runs, 43 RBI, and 25 stolen bases in 120 games.

Both Benge and Ewing will only get better after their solid rookie seasons. Even though their seasons were marred by injuries, Francisco Lindor and the aforementioned Soto still proved their vital importance in the Mets' lineup during the regular season.

Soto batted .275/.393/.515 with 27 home runs, 68 and posted an OPS of .908 in 11 games while also being selected to his first All-Star Game as a Met. In 105 games, Lindor slashed .225/.309/.423 with 21 homers, 49 RBI and a .732 OPS.

If the Mets were to hire Long, his job would be to further develop the Mets' offense, which was ranked seventh in the majors in home runs (204), 23rd in batting average (.239), 27th in OBP (.310), and 23rd in slugging (.396) last season.

The Mets have the talent in their lineup to turn things around in 2027 after two disappointing seasons. But with plenty of holes to fill, hiring an experienced, successful hitting coach like Kevin Long would certainly help New York's offense get back on track.

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