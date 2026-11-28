The New York Mets wasted no time locking down one of their young stars on a long-term deal.

New York officially announced this week that they have signed outfielder A.J. Ewing to an eight-year, $95 million contract extension following his impressive rookie season.

Ewing entered last season as sort of an under-the-radar prospect and perhaps would not have signed this extension, let alone made it to the big leagues so early in the season, if not for the injuries the Mets outfield endured.

But after an impressive rookie campaign showing off his bat, glove and speed, the 21-year-old is poised to make a huge impact for the Mets for seasons to come.

Ewing, though, wasn't the only Mets rookie last season who strung together a great rookie campaign and could very well find himself securing a contract extension in the foreseeable future.

Why the Mets should waste no time locking down Carson Benge

Aug 28, 2026; New York City, New York, USA; New York Mets right fielder Carson Benge (3) reacts after hitting a RBI double against the Houston Astros during the fourth inning at Citi Field. Mandatory Credit: John Jones-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

If you are the Mets, you can not have asked for a better rookie season out of Carson Benge.

Less than two years after New York selected him 19th overall in the 2024 MLB Draft, Benge slowly but surely became one of the most exciting young players across Major League Baseball.

Despite getting off to a very slow start, which saw Benge bat just .192 by the end of April, the 23-year-old proved why adding him to the Opening Day roster was a risk worth taking for the Mets.

Benge finished his rookie campaign slashing .282/.346/.430 with 20 home runs, 65 RBI, 22 doubles, 3 triples, 22 stolen bases and an OPS of .776 in 156 games. Benge also became the first Mets rookie in franchise history to post a 20-20 season.

On top of his great season with the bat and his legs, Benge's defense was just as prolific, logging 10 outfield assists and being a finalist for the National League Gold Glove.

While Benge finished as the runner-up for National League Rookie of the Year honors behind Sal Stewart of the Cincinnati Reds, it was a memorable rookie season for the Mets outfield and should, without question, warrant a contract extension.

Prediciting what a contract extension for Carson Benge would look like

If the Mets ink a contract extension for Benge, I would sense it would exceed the deal Ewing got. Tim Britton of The Athletic recently projected that the outfielder would sign an eight-year, $117.5 million extension.

Despite still being under team control through 2032 and projecting to reach arbitration by 2029, there's no reason for the Mets to wait to secure Benge to a long-term deal.

The Mets have a chance to have one of the most exciting outfielders for years to come. After signing Ewing to that aforementioned eight-year deal to man center field and Juan Soto heading into the third year of his 15-year deal as the Mets' left fielder, extending Benge would be a smart move and would help keep that outfield core around in Flushing for a very long time.

Get Mets On SI straight to your inbox: sign up for our free newsletter here.