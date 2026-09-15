Breaking Down Why A.J. Ewing Shouldn't Be Flying Under the Radar Down the Stretch

When Juan Soto returned from the injured list just before the start of September, the New York Mets finally got to see the potential of their star-studded lineup with Soto, Francisco Lindor, and Bo Bichette all clicking at the same time.

The trio has understandably grabbed much of the spotlight during the final weeks of the season, seemingly taking turns stealing the show. However, one player who has been on an even greater tear at the plate has largely gone unnoticed: A.J. Ewing.

Ewing, in the 11 games he's played this month, is arguably having the best stretch of his rookie season. Through the first two weeks of September, Ewing is slashing .359/.422/.641 (1.063 OPS) with three home runs, 10 RBIs, and nine runs scored.

The 22-year-old has raised his season OPS by 40 points during this span, going from .663 to .703. Overall, Ewing is slashing .251/.322/.381 with 10 home runs, 19 doubles, and 23 stolen bases in 394 at-bats this season.

Considering how quickly Ewing has progressed since turning 22 years old in August, it's exciting to think about how much more he can still grow. His recent surge may only be scratching the surface of the player he can eventually become.

We still haven't seen the best of A.J. Ewing yet

When Ewing debuted on May 12th this season, it was already remarkable to see a player with so little experience in the upper minors get called upon to help salvage the Mets' season. Ewing had played in just 12 games at Triple-A Syracuse before being promoted.

However, despite his lack of experience, his approach at the plate resembled that of a seasoned veteran. Pitchers tried to get the rookie to chase off the plate, but Ewing didn't flinch. He remained selective, showing a keen eye for the strike zone and refusing to expand, which resulted in three walks in his debut.

But that passive approach was quickly snuffed out as opposing teams began pounding Ewing with pitches in the zone, knowing full well he was willing to take them. That forced the young center fielder to adjust his mindset and start attacking pitchers earlier in the count.

It led to great success throughout June and July, with Ewing batting a combined .278/.340/.439 with six home runs. But once again, pitchers began to adapt and exploit the holes in his swing, leading to a difficult August in which he hit .171/.243/.219 with no home runs.

Watching Ewing during that time, it looked like the toll of his first big-league season was beginning to catch up with him, and perhaps the moment was becoming a little too big. But since the calendar flipped to September, he has proven that narrative completely wrong.

Ewing is not only making better swing decisions but also showing he has much more untapped power in his bat.

With plenty of room to grow, there's no telling what type of player he can become with his advanced awareness of the strike zone, ability to put the bat on the ball, speed, elite defense, and growing power.

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