Mets' Jeff Albert Decision Reveals a Bigger Concern About Their Hitting Philosophy

After a season full of turnover led to a lot of chaos for the New York Mets, they appear to be prioritizing stability. Andy Green is the permanent manager and isn't expected to make a lot of changes to the coaching staff, but the Mets did make one interesting move late last week.

Sources: Mets director of Major League hitting Jeff Albert, quality assurance coach Danny Barnes and BP pitcher Kevin Mahoney will not return to the coaching staff next season. They could remain in the org but are free to speak with other clubs.



All other coaches are returning. — Anthony DiComo (@AnthonyDiComo) October 6, 2026

Jeff Albert, who was the Mets' director of Major League hitting, is one of three staffers who will not be returning to the coaching staff in 2027. MLB.com's Anthony DiComo notes that the Mets could keep Albert in the organization in another role but he is free to speak to other clubs about different opportunities.

The promotion of Albert last winter was an intriguing decision for the Mets, who had previously employed traditional hitting coaches like Eric Chavez. Albert was envisioned to instill an organizational hitting philosophy, but injuries to Juan Soto and Francisco Lindor put a dent on the program's progress.

While the Mets did improve as an offensive unit in the second half, it appears that David Stearns thinks a new voice is needed to help get more out of the lineup. The two coaches who worked directly under Albert, hitting coach Troy Snitker and assistant hitting coach Rafael Fernandez, are both returning along with the remainder of Green's pitching staff.

Why finding a hitting director isn't easy for the Mets

DiComo notes that the Mets are going to speak to other candidates to fill a role similar to Albert's, although there is a possibility they choose to roll with Snitker as their top hitting coach in 2027. It is important for Stearns to have an open mind with how the Mets approach hitting because we have seen over the years that having a one-size-fits-all approach doesn't work for every hitter in an organization.

While it is good for Stearns to be proactive when he sees something isn't working, there is a concern that the Mets' approach is too reliant on data and not tailored enough to what works for each individual hitter. The Mets have yo-yo-ed between philosophies for years, including a movement in the early 2020s to sell out for more power that took away from what made Jeff McNeil (bat-to-ball skills) and Brandon Nimmo (plate discipline) unique hitters in pursuit of an idealized approach.

With a generation of young players like A.J. Ewing and Carson Benge trying to become core pieces, it is good to try and use information to try and help them get better as the league adapts to them. Finding a candidate who can work with young players to enhance their strengths, as opposed to one who tries to shoehorn them into some overarching philosophy, is what Stearns should be aiming for in this circumstance.

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