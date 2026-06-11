How the Mets' Overreliance on Bullpen Games Is Starting to Blow Up in Their Face

The Mets have been relying on bullpen games out of their rotation for some time now, and it is finally starting to rear its ugly head. The Mets are running out three true starting pitchers with regularity, leaving their other two rotation spots up to openers and bulk relievers, with only David Peterson being the only bulk reliever who seems to be set into that spot on the roster.

The idea had worked a few times in May and into early June, but it is finally catching up to manager Carlos Mendoza's team.

Most recently, the Mets tried to deploy Austin Warren as an opener before Peterson against the Cardinals on Wednesday night at Citi Field, and the game felt over before the Mets ever got the bats in their hands. Warren was tagged for two runs in the first, and Peterson ended up getting shelled for six earned runs in 3 2/3 innings pitched, combining for eight earned runs before the fifth inning was over.

David Peterson's performance vs. the Cardinals on Wednesday was one to forget. | John Jones-Imagn Images

In a challenging night for the Mets' pitching staff, one fact became clear: they can no longer rely on openers and bulk relievers as much as they have been, and they need to establish stability within their rotation. Right-handed pitcher Kodai Senga is scheduled to throw for the Double-A Binghamton Rumble Ponies on Thursday afternoon, per MLB.com's Anthony DiComo, but the Mets require more than him to achieve stability in their rotation. It’s time for the bullpen games to come to an end in Queens.

The Mets are relying too much on bullpen games, and it is finally costing them wins

After the Warren-Peterson debacle, the Mets need to end their overreliance on openers and bullpen games and return to some sense of normalcy with five true starting pitchers in their rotation. The number of variables in their pitching staff, when they put more pressure on the bullpen, has yielded incredibly sporadic results and has been a leading reason for their sluggish start to June.

It seemed as though the bulk reliever role had been working well for Peterson; he had an ERA under three as a bulk reliever entering Wednesday's action, but he hit a major wall against the Cardinals. He made it incredibly clear that he is unpitchable in a true starting-pitcher role, but newfound struggles as a bulk reliever could make the Mets reassess their reliance on this style of game.

Despite his struggles, Mendoza is still holding faith that better days are ahead for Peterson, via SNY TV.

There's just outings where, whether it's walks, pitch selection, not executing and today was one of those. Again, I look at him as a guy that we're going to need to get big outs for us. I'm confident in Peterson even though it's been hard for him. You continue to trust him and continue to work with him. Carlos Mendoza, Mets manager

The issue with bulk relievers and openers is twofold for the Mets: it isn't as effective a strategy as it once was, and they do not have the current pitching talent to continue this mindset. Warren and fellow reliever Huascar Brazobán have been tasked as openers and have found some success, but the Mets' bulk relievers have largely been arms who have failed as starters in the last year. New York is trying to maximize the roles for these arms, but largely because they have failed in notable roles.

Now nine games under .500 heading into the halfway point of June, the Mets' season is once again on life support. If they want to crawl back into the playoff hunt, they will need to find ways to piece together wins, and the easiest way to do that is through consistent pitching.

Until the Mets find consistent starting pitching, they'll remain on the outside looking in on the playoff chase.