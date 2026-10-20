If the Mets Want to Return to the Postseason, This Has the Change

Two years ago, the New York Mets made an improbable run to the NLCS and were just two wins away from their first World Series appearance since 2015. Things have gone downhill in Flushing since.

After their three-and-a-half-month collapse during the 2025 season, the Mets didn't do much better this past season, finishing last in the NL East for the first time in over 20 years. So it's safe to say Mets president of baseball operations David Stearns has a lot of work to do this offseason to turn this ballclub back into a contender.

While there are many holes Stearns and the rest of the Mets front office need to address, there is one area they should look at the most to fix going into the offseason.

Why upgrading the bullpen should be a top priority for the Mets

Despite the Mets finishing the regular season with the tenth-best ERA in baseball at 3.76, their bullpen was taxed for much of the season because the starting rotation, for a second year in a row, failed to go deep into games. And it appears that, for a third straight season, New York's rotation won't be as dangerous, except for Nolan McLean.

The stellar bullpen production largely came from arms like Luke Weaver, Brooks Raley, and Huascar Brazobán, who were bright spots during the Mets' dismal first half of the season. But after New York traded away those relievers, their bullpen looked very different in the second half of the season.

During the regular season, Mets starters averaged just 4.88 innings per start, the worst mark in all of baseball. Now you would think that would call for Stearns to go after starting pitching this offseason; think again.

Throughout this exciting postseason, teams have leaned heavily on their bullpen. One example that we've seen work flawlessly is the now-National League champion Milwaukee Brewers.

Bullpen's can win you championships

The Brewers have had one starting pitcher throw at least five innings in a postseason outing, when Logan Henderson pitched five innings against the San Diego Padres in Game 2 of the NLDS.

And when Milwaukee swept the back-to-back World Series champion Los Angeles Dodgers, the Brewers' bullpen, led by Aaron Ashby and Trevor Megill, allowed only five runs over 21.2 innings pitched and posted a dazzling 2.08 ERA.

The @Brewers bullpen has been holding it down 😳🔒 pic.twitter.com/DO9NzE0QrG — MLB Network (@MLBNetwork) October 13, 2026

The aforementioned Ashby was especially dominant. The lefty allowed no earned runs over 12.1 innings and struck out 11 batters. Megill has also been a stalwart out of the bullpen, allowing no earned runs in his five postseason appearances.

Entering 2027, the Mets' starting rotation appears anchored by their three young starters: Christian Scott, Zach Thornton, and the aforementioned McLean. The back end of that rotation remains uncertain.

Though the Mets' problems go far beyond their young starting rotation, bolstering your bullpen with a young staff can help you not only reach the postseason but also go on a deep run.

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