For the first time in what seems like a lifetime, the New York Mets finally have an established frontline ace for their starting rotation.

The Mets were the winners in Tarik Skubal pursuit this offseason, after New York inked the two-time AL Cy Young Award winner to a record-setting nine-year, $450 million contract. The club's starting rotation is expected to have Skubal and Nolan McLean at the top, setting up a potential lethal one-two punch.

While the Mets rotation will undoubtedly be a whole lot better this upcoming season, the addition of Skubal certainly sets up a scenario where this fellow left-hander could see his already difficult path to the rotation in real trouble.

Why Sean Manaea is on the outside looking in of the Mets' rotation ahead of 2027

Aug 15, 2026; New York City, New York, USA; New York Mets pitcher Sean Manaea (59) pitches against the Washington Nationals during the fourth inning at Citi Field. Mandatory Credit: Tom Horak-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

When the Mets took a flyer on Sean Manaea, signing him to a two-year, $28 million contract in January, few expected the lefty to become a frontline ace. Well, Manaea proved those doubters wrong.

In 32 starts during the 2024 season, the 34-year-old posted a 12–6 record and a 3.47 ERA with 184 strikeouts across 181.2 innings. Manaea was also very effective during New York's postseason run, logging his first career postseason win in Game 3 of the NLDS against the Philadelphia Phillies and his second postseason win against the Los Angeles Dodgers in Game 2 of the NLCS.

Manaea's breakout 2024 campaign led to New York signing the veteran to a three-year, $75 million deal in December 2024 after he opted out of the final year of his contract.

But since signing that contract, Manaea has been nearly the polar opposite of his 2024 form, which puts his status in the Amazins' rotation in 2027 in real question.

During the 2025 season, Manaea missed nearly all of the first half due to an oblique injury he suffered during spring training, as well as a nagging left elbow injury. When Manaea was eventually healthy, he wasn't effective, posting a disappointing 5.76 ERA across 10 starts before he was moved to the bullpen.

This past season also saw Manaea begin the year in the bullpen. Despite struggling out of the game as a reliever, posting a 6.85 ERA through the first month and a half of the season, the lefty hurler would eventually return to the rotation on May 30, albeit due to injuries in the rotation, and showed glimpses of being an effective starter.

Manaea, though, never found consistency as both a starting pitcher and a long reliever, finishing the 2026 campaign with a 6-8 record, a 4.78 ERA and 144 strikeouts in 33 games (19 starts). For much of this past season, Manaea also struggled to go deep into his starts, a recurring theme for the lefty and the rest of the rotation that the Mets don't want to repeat.

It may be the end of the line for Sean Manaea in New York

The Mets face a difficult situation regarding Manaea this upcoming season. He is entering the final year of his contract but is owed $25 million, which would make it hard for the Mets to find a trade partner after two straight disappointing seasons.

Simply put, New York has a Sean Manaea dilemma, but they also know that they cannot trust him in their rotation next season, even as a back-end starter. Aside from the aforementioned Skubal and McLean, youngsters Zac Thornton and Christian Scott are expected to be in play as rotation options, following their encouraging seasons.

The Mets are also reportedly still in the market for starting pitching help even after signing Skubal, with Michael King and Clay Holmes being floated as potential fits.

If Sean Manaea has shown us two things over the last two seasons with the Mets, it is the fact that he lacks consistency and that his 2024 form may never return. New York is trying to build a solid rotation that can help them compete in the ultra-competitive NL East next season. Unfortunately, Sean Manaea is not a part of that solution.

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