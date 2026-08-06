Ranking the Mets' Top 30 Prospects Following Busy Trade Deadline

After a busy trade deadline, the New York Mets can finally shift their focus to what matters most over the remainder of the 2026 season: the future. With playoff baseball out of the question, all eyes now turn to the organization's young talent, not only those already on the major league roster, but prospects throughout the minor league system.

The deadline significantly strengthened New York's farm system. Jonathan Mayo of MLB.com even labeled the Mets as having the "best prospect haul" at the deadline, with eight newcomers joining the organization's top 30 rankings.

However, those rankings don't account for the club's recent draft class or necessarily reflect which prospects have the clearest paths to the majors. With that in mind, here's my ranking of the Mets' top 30 prospects.

1. Jefferson Rojas, 3B/SS

MLB Pipeline's Mets Ranking: No. 1

The crown jewel of the Mets' prospect haul, Jefferson Rojas, ranks as their new No. 1 prospect and lone player in the overall top-100 rankings. While it was a two-for-one return, the Mets got a player who's just 21 and already proving he can play in the majors at a high level, thanks to a strong balance in play.



After graduating all their top prospects from last season, Rojas gives the Mets their premium blue-chip prospect they've been searching for, and one New York Post reporterJon Heyman, said they likely wouldn't receive at the deadline.

Get to know Mets newest prospect Jefferson Rojas:



- this is a BIG get for the Mets, the No. 63 prospect in baseball.



- 21-years-old, balanced overall with a strong arm, capable of playing 3B.



- .271 BA with a .800 OPS and a .339 OBP in 91 games. pic.twitter.com/Y8W7wSSSn6 — Jason Petrucci (@Jpet_7) August 3, 2026

In 2026, the infielder holds a .266 batting average, has hit 15 HRs and driven in 57 RBIs with a .791 OPS in 91 games. He's also excelled at reaching base consistently.

For the Mets, the third base position isn't locked up for the near future, with Bo Bichette currently playing third while on a contract involving an opt-out after this season. In the meantime, Rojas will continue his development in Double-A, part of an infield full of potential star power.

2. Elian Peña, SS

MLB Pipeline's Mets Ranking: 4

One player with the best shot at reaching the MLB's top-100 prospect list besides Rojas is Elian Peña. Pena is already showing at 18 years old that he can solve the Mets' long-term infield plans. The Mets landed Pena in 2025 via the International prospect pool, signing him to a $5 million bonus, just behind Dodgers starting pitcher Roki Sasaki. Peña possesses an elite combination of advanced plate discipline, raw power, and baseball IQ in his teenage years.

In 2026, the Mets moved Peña to their Single-A affiliate, where he's batting .268 with a .758 OPS, along with an above-average .388 OBP, and has stolen 27 bases in 87 games. For Peña, his current position is shortstop, but many project his above-average arm to allow him to move around the infield, which works perfectly for the Mets.

3. Jonathan Santucci, SP

MLB Pipeline's Mets Ranking: 3

Entering the season, Jonah Tong was the Mets' top pitching prospect. However, just months later, Jonathan Santucci has jumped over the former promising prospect, who remains a top arm. The 2nd-round pick from the 2024 draft throws a fastball that reaches 97 mph, setting up his touted slider, which sits between 85 and 88 mph.

The 23-year-old southpaw has quickly shot through the Mets organization thanks to a strong tenure in Double-A this season, where he held a 3.57 ERA through 19 starts, striking out 120 batters while walking just 45. The Mets promoted Santucci to Triple-A on July 27, looking to take the next step in his development. He could provide the Mets with a rotation option in 2027.

4. Mitch Voit, 2B

MLB Pipeline's Mets Ranking: 6

In two years of the David Stearns era, the Mets have seemingly aced their first-round picks. First, it was Carson Benge; now it's Mitch Voit. If he continues playing at this level, Voit could see a roster spot as soon as next season at a position the Mets desperately need. Voit is a toolsy player built around pure contact and speed, along with an above-average arm.

Mets No. 8 prospect Mitch Voit through seven Double-A games:



6 doubles

8 XBH

7 RBI



Voit has a chance to play 2B in the MLB next season 👀 pic.twitter.com/hI4qcH1VOO — Jason Petrucci (@Jpet_7) August 4, 2026

The former two-way player quickly moved through Single-A last season, beginning the 2026 season in High-A, where he held a .242 BA through 76 games with an OPS of .745.

In seven games with the Mets' Double-A affiliate, however, things have been completely different. His batting average sits at .538 with 14 hits and an OPS of 1.575, tallying eight total XBH with four stolen bases. The rapid development suggests the Mets could see him by mid-next season, giving them an instant answer for Marcus Semien.

5. Jonah Tong, SP

MLB Pipeline's Mets Ranking: 2

Jonah Tong entered 2026 as the Mets' No. 1 prospect, expected to see a rotation spot in the majors as soon as possible. However, his development has continued to stall, and he is constantly struggling with his command. Tong's delivery has already achieved trademark status. His 64-degree arm angle is among the highest in baseball, but scouts still knock him for his limited pitch arsenal, which only features his excellent fastball and promising changeup.

The 23-year-old had a short stint in the majors this season. Tong was used as a long reliever, appearing in three games, spinning a 3.60 ERA, striking out seven while walking seven.

In Triple-A, Tong holds a 5.46 ERA in 19 starts, striking out 103 batters with a 1.49 WHIP. Despite his most recent hiccup against Columbus, Tong's last several starts have been a promising sign, showing Mets brass that he could start in the majors before the season ends.

6. Wandy Asigen, SS

MLB Pipeline's Mets Ranking: 10

Another dominant use of the international prospect pool, the Mets landed the No. 1 recruit from the 2025 class, who is likely to be a future top-100 prospect. Wandy Asigen is still only 16, but already shows inspiring traits in the box, posting exit velocities above 110 mph with quick hands and an advanced feel for finding the barrel.

His hitting isn't the only thing scouts value. It's also his speed, as he's considered a plus runner. It makes many believe he could stick at shortstop long-term and be the perfect answer for the Mets way down the road.

In 22 games of rookie ball, Asigen holds a .283 BA, a 1.002 OPS, three HRs with nine RBIs, and also draws 18 walks while striking out 24 times. It'll obviously be a long and winding road for the teen, but for Mets fans, this is a name definitely to circle.

7. Zac Thornton, SP

MLB Pipeline's Mets Ranking: 7

Zac Thornton has already made his mark on the Mets' major league roster, one that can already reach into 2027 for a full-time rotation role. Thornton has appeared out of nowhere, going from unranked in 2025 to a starter in the Mets' rotation, and has done well enough in the minors this season to earn the role.

New York Mets pitcher Zac Thornton has been a pleasant surprise this season out of the starting rotation. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

While the velocity on his fastball isn't the greatest, it's his slider that wows scouts, a two-plane breaker he isn't afraid of bringing in on righties, even as a lefty. In six MLB starts, the 24-year-old holds a 2.88 ERA with 24 strikeouts and just 10 walks, going on an 18-inning scoreless streak earlier in July, the longest from a Mets rookie in 10 years, dating back to Steven Matz in 2016.

8. Jacob Reimer, 3B/1B

MLB Pipeline's Mets Ranking: 5

2026 has been a tough year in terms of development for Jacob Reimer, who's struggled to stay healthy. It's also not the first time an injury has impacted his time on the field, as he suffered a hamstring injury in 2024 that limited him to just 25 games.



The 22-year-old features raw power with top-tier plate discipline, giving him the potential to be a highly productive infielder at the MLB level. His strong arm makes him another option for the Mets at third base, joining several others in the mix, but he still needs time to develop. In 59 games this season, the former fourth-round pick is batting .231 with a .783 OPS.

9. Jack Wenninger, SP

MLB Pipeline's Mets Ranking: 9

One of the most disappointing Mets prospects in 2026, Jack Wenninger, has taken a complete step back in terms of development.

Like Tong, Wenninger struggles with his command, holding an alarming walk rate. The best pitch mix centers on his fastball and splitter, which can strike out batters at a high rate, striking out 287 batters across 51 appearances in 2023 and 2024. 2026 has seen 50 walks, more than in his last two seasons, which has driven his WHIP to a career-worst 1.46, suggesting he's not capable of performing at the MLB level.

10. Sammy Stafura, SS

MLB Pipeline's Mets Ranking: 11

The second prospect on this list who was landed at the deadline, Sammy Stafura, is quite familiar with the Mets, having grown up a die-hard fan. Stafura already stands as one of the team's most promising prospects, showing at 21 years old that he can continue to play shortstop, with his highly touted power, strong arm, and speed capable of earning him a potential 20/20 season at the MLB level.

Stafura has done exactly that this season through Single-A and High-A, hitting 20 home runs while swiping 20 bags, batting .276, and posting a .960 OPS. He will begin his tenure with the Mets at Double-A Binghamton, the highest level he's reached.

Get to know Mets newest prospect Sammy Stafura:



- New York native, selected 2nd round of 2023 draft by Reds.



- known for elite speed + above-average defense. Has improved offensively in 2026, batting .301 in 47 High-A games with a 1.021 OPS and 19 HRs. pic.twitter.com/9nU7JYFPLp — Jason Petrucci (@Jpet_7) August 3, 2026

11. Ryan Clifford, 1B

MLB Pipeline's Mets Ranking: 8

It's a close race between Wenninger and Ryan Clifford for the most disappointing prospect in the organization. Clifford was acquired as part of the two-for-one deal that sent Justin Verlander to the Astros, potentially bringing power to the Mets in the future.

However, Clifford has struggled at the plate and has struck out repeatedly, so much so that the Mets must continue searching for a future first baseman. Letting Pete Alonso walk was likely because David Stearns knew he had Clifford in his back pocket, but in 2026, the 23-year-old is batting .185 through 98 games and has 150 strikeouts. How could you consider this a future MLB-ready first baseman? Development time is definitely still needed.

12. Nick Morabito, OF

MLB Pipeline's Mets Ranking: 12

Nick Morabito is the Mets' future fourth outfielder, much like Tyrone Taylor did over the last several seasons. It's the perfect player comparison: above-average speed and defense, who can come through at the plate from time to time.

Morabito saw minimal time on the active roster in mid-May during the sudden "youth movement," going 0-for-11 during his five-game stretch before being sent back down. At the Triple-A level, he has shown more promise with his bat, batting .256 with a .750 OPS, along with a career-high 10 HRs and 39 RBIs.

Morabito could position himself for a promotion soon, especially on a Mets team looking to focus on its young players.

13. Aiden Robbins, OF

MLB Pipeline's Mets Ranking: NR

It's very safe to say the Mets left the 2026 MLB Draft with one of the biggest steals, landing Texas outfielder Aiden Robbins with the No. 92 overall pick. Before the draft, the Longhorn was rated the No. 29 overall prospect in the draft, with the Mets signing him to a $1 million deal, a considerable discount for a player projected in the first round.

Texas Longhorns outfielder Aiden Robbins could be a key fixture in the New York Mets' outfield down the road. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Robbins was highly regarded for his strong senior season at the plate, where he smashed 24 HRs, the 10th-most in the country, along with a 1.122 OPS in a conference like the SEC, which is filled with elite pitching.

The 21-year-old has already seen time in the Mets organization, registering four games in Single-A, where he's so far totaled six hits and three RBIs. There's definitely a world where Robbins joins Benge and A.J. Ewing in the outfield down the line, which would slot Juan Soto into a full-time DH role, perfect for their defense.

14. Émilien Pitre, 2B

MLB Pipeline's Mets Ranking: 17

The Mets should consider themselves winners in the Freddy Peralta deal, especially after landing three top-30 prospects from Tampa Bay's system. Émilien Pitre comes in as the team's best addition from the package, adding a potential second-base option for the future with balanced traits that make him a promising player.

Through 90 games this season, the 23-year-old holds a .313 BA, an .888 OPS, striking out just 40 times, and boasting an absurd 70 walks. His rapid development could easily earn him a top-10 prospect ranking in the Mets system by the end of the season.

15. Carson Wiggins, SP

MLB Pipeline's Mets Ranking: NR

The second player on the list from the Mets' 2026 draft class, Carson Wiggins, stood out as a risky first-round pick who will need several years of development. The 21-year-old raises red flags because he didn't appear in a single game during the 2026 season while recovering from Tommy John surgery.

Before that, Wiggins had appeared in just 14 games through his career at Arkansas, allowing five earned runs on seven hits, walking nine batters, and striking out 20. When he's at full health, the righty's fastball can reach triple digits, having the potential to serve as a high-leverage reliever with the right development.

16. Will Watson, SP

MLB Pipeline's Mets Ranking: 13

Like Thornton, Will Watson is another pitching prospect who appeared to come out of nowhere. Watson throws a strong fastball mixed with his slider that forces hitters to expand the zone, though scouts say he likely needs to work on his fastball to make an impact at the MLB level.

In seven starts this season, Watson is 0-6 with an 8.14 ERA, allowing a .297 batting average to opposing hitters in the short sample size. The 23-year-old has been sidelined since May 5 with a severe oblique injury, which kept him out of action until Wednesday, when he appeared in a rehab outing, throwing one inning and allowing two unearned runs with a walk and a strikeout.

17. Gary Gill Hill, SP

MLB Pipeline's Mets Ranking: 19

Another part of the Peralta trade, Gary Gill Hill, could be a potential option for the 2027 team, with David Stearns even confirming following the trade deadline. Hill throws a four-pitch mix, featuring a 97-mph fastball, a cutter, a sweeping slider, and a changeup.

The biggest positive in the 21-year-old's game is his low walk rate. He's walked just 99 batters through 102 outings (100 starts) since his debut in 2023. Gill Hill's time in Double-A this season has been promising. He's made 15 starts with a 4.43 ERA, walking just 14 batters while striking out 61. The current flaw in his game is the number of hits he allows, surrendering 99 in 2026, something that would be a problem at the MLB level.

18. Aidan Smith, OF

MLB Pipeline's Mets Ranking: 14

Aiden Smith was the third and final piece of the Peralta package. While Smith seems like a dull outfield option, the Mets are landing another potential fourth outfield option.

Smith has experienced a significant regression in his offensive production, struggling over the last two seasons to prove himself a viable option. In 61 games this season, the 22-year-old holds a .213 batting average and a .680 OPS, while also hitting 11 HRs and 42 RBIs. He's also struck out 83 times. However, what saves Smith in his production is his strong defense, where he uses his elite speed to maintain solid production in center field and at the corners.

19. Chris Suero, C

MLB Pipeline's Mets Ranking: 16

Chris Suero has the tools to be a solid player, even at 5-foot-11, but has yet to prove so through the Mets' system.

The Bronx native joined the Mets organization in 2022 for $10,000 through the International Pool, with scouts raving about his above-average speed, which benefits him behind the plate. He also has above-average arm strength, registering pop times in the 1.8-1.9-second range.

Another thing scouts talk about is his power, which allows him to max out at a 112.5 mph exit velocity. However, in 85 Double-A games this season, Suero is batting just .197. However, he holds a .340 OBP and .740 OPS, due to his 14 HRs and 58 walks.

20. Daviel Hurtado, SP

MLB Pipeline's Mets Ranking: 24

Last but not least, Daviel Hurtado is a Mets prospect everyone must get familiar with. While many view Hurtado as undersized, he makes up for it in his deception and spin. While hiding the ball longer due to his setup on the first-base side of the rubber, his fastball stands strong, mixed with his best pitch, an 86-89 mph gyro slider that dips as it approaches the plate.

The 21-year-old earned a promotion to the Mets' High-A affiliate this season, where he holds a 2.50 ERA across 12 outings, starting in 10 of them. He has recorded 49 strikeouts and 19 walks and has excelled by limiting opponents from reaching base with a 0.95 WHIP and an opponent batting average of .168. Hurtado could find himself in Double-A if he continues pitching at this level.

Rest of the bunch

21. Cole Mathis, 1B/3B

22. Randy Guzman, 1B

23. Boston Baro, INF

24. Gabe Davis, SP

25. Cleiner Ramirez, OF/SS

26. Jonathan Pintaro, RP

27. John Spikerman, OF

28. Yovanny Rodriguez, C

29. Jose Chirinos, SP

30. Bruin Agbayani, INF