Mets' Ace Named Potential Trade Candidate if Spiral Continues

The New York Mets gave up two top 100 prospects in Jett Williams and Brandon Sproat to land Freddy Peralta from the Milwaukee Brewers in an offseason trade.

However, the Mets have gotten off to a league-worst 11-21 start to the season and if things continue to trend in the wrong direction they will be shipping out expiring contracts at the MLB trade deadline in August.

Peralta, who the Mets were not able to reach an agreement with on a contract extension, will see his deal expire after the 2026 season.

For that, the righty ace is the most attractive rental trade chip the Mets have to offer in a deal if they remain out of contention by August.

MLB.com insider Mark Feinsand polled MLB executives about who the biggest names that will be moved at the trade deadline will be. Peralta received one vote given he is a pending free agent and his team is off to an abysmal start.

Peralta is currently pitching to a 1-3 record, 3.52 ERA, 1.20 WHIP and 42 strikeouts in seven starts and 38.1 innings. The 29-year-old has only pitched six innings twice this season, which has been the mere knock in his Mets tenure so far.

Last season with the Brewers, Peralta went 17-6 with a 2.70 ERA, 1.08 WHIP and 204 strikeouts in 33 starts and 176.2 innings pitched.

The Mets gave up a lot to get one year of Peralta, but they could get some prospects back if they wind up dealing him at the deadline.

The Mets could still choose to extend Peralta during the season, however, extensions are typically reached in spring training.

Peralta is said to be seeking a 7-8 year deal. As a result, he is likely headed for free agency next winter.

Mets president of baseball operations David Stearns signed Peralta to a five-year, $15.5 million extension back during their time together with the Brewers in 2020.

For his career, Peralta has posted a 71-45 record and 3.58 ERA in 218 appearances and 169 starts.

Who Else Could Go?

In addition to Peralta, the Mets have only a few other names they could potentially trade if things keep going south.

Clay Holmes is off to a stellar start in his second season back as a starter. Holmes has a $12 million player option he can exercise or decline for 2027.

Left-handed reliever Brooks Raley is also pitching on the final year of his deal and could boost a contender's bullpen down the stretch.

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