Early Projections for the Mets' 2027 Starting Rotation

Many uncertainties remain about how the Mets' roster will look after the MLB trade deadline and in 2027.

While several veterans will be on their way out of Queens, the Mets have proven there is a definite core to build around, starting with their star-studded outfield and a few options for their starting rotation.

Who will be in the Mets' rotation in 2027?

Sean Manaea will likely join a rotation led by Nolan McLean, along with Christian Scott, who is finally living up to his former top-100 prospect title with a strong start to his 2026 season. It's been a wild ride for Manaea, who entered the season as an odd-man out, pitching out of the bullpen due to worries his arm couldn't sustain throughout starts which have since been put to rest.

Freddy Peralta will serve as a one-hit wonder, gauging interest from contending teams who are searching for playoff arms. Clay Holmes serves as a question mark, currently rehabbing from his fractured fibula that was suffered in mid-May, also expecting to hold interest. The biggest detail in his future serves as his player option following the 2026 season, where he can opt to enter free agency.

In a report from Will Sammon of the Athletic, Holmes is "definitely open" to signing a midseason extension with the Mets, raising questions to his fate come August. Through nine starts this season, the 33-year-old looked like an ace, going 4-4 with a 2.39 ERA while holding opposing hitters to a .206.

With three of their five spots potentially filled before the offseason even begins, Stearns and the Mets can feel a lot better about their current pitching situation. Here's who the team could potentially turn to for their rotation in 2027 and beyond.

Free agency

Entering 2027, the Mets will still be missing that "ace-like" starter. Peralta was acquired to ease the pressure off of McLean, which has barely been effective. The former Brewer is seeking a similar deal to the one Max Fried received from the Yankees in 2024, which was an eight-year $215 million contract.

However, a pitcher that would completely change the trajectory of the Mets is Tarik Skubal. The Tigers' ace serves as the big fish in a very small pond, looking for a long-term blockbuster contract, with teams like the Mets, Dodgers and Yankees looking like the only realistic options to give him the required money. The last time the Mets had a true ace pitcher was in 2022, where Jacob deGrom departed from Queens to join the Rangers, a move that has left the Mets in an identity crisis.

Besides for Skubal and Peralta, the names on the market don't serve as viable options to top the Mets rotation. Corbin Burnes has been on the shelf sunce June 2025 after undergoing Tommy John surgery, being sidelined until at least September of the 2026 season. The rest of the options serve as solid arms for the middle of their rotation, with guys like Sonny Gray, Robbie Ray, Shota Imanaga and Brandon Woodruff hitting free agency following the season.

Trades?

The trade route is always a potential place to look, but should the Mets really further deplete their farm system even further? After trading for Peralta, the Mets are left with many uncertain prospects that have many question marks surrounding their game.

While there are potential options out there, the Mets should stay away from attempting trades for now, unless they could swing a blockbuster for a younger pitcher with team control.

Internal options

The Mets do have several internal options, which there being a potential opportunity to add even more young pitching options with their expiring players at the deadline. Jonah Tong serves as the organization's No. 1 prospect, being a legit option to enter the rotation full-time in 2027.

The 23-year-old has seen major league experience over the last two seasons, serving as a starter during desperate times in 2025, appearing in five games with a 7.71 ERA with a 2-3 record. In 2026, Tong showed signs of improvement, pitching out of the bullpen in three games with a 3.60 ERA.

The top prospect is currently back in Syracuse, continuing to develop further as a starter, holding a 6.00 ERA through 15 starts with 82 strikeouts and 39 walks.

Another option is 24-year-old Jack Wenninger, who has shown consistent promise in the minors. The Mets' No. 4 prospect is an exciting prospect because of his rapid velocity jump, a devastating double-plus splitter, and an incredibly durable workhorse profile.

In 14 starts this season, the righty has gone 4-5 with a 3.50 ERA, striking out 77 while walking 44. The biggest worry that has held him back in the minors is his control, with his walk rate jumping up 5.3% since his impressive performance in Double-A last season.

No. 12 prospect Zach Thornton could very well be on his way back to the majors very soon, especially with other starters potentially moved at the deadline. The 24-year-old displayed adversity and toughness at the major league level during his 2nd start on June 26, going six innings against the Phillies while allowing just one run, being sent down following the start.

Lastly, another option is Tobias Myers, who may continue pitching from the bullpen for the Mets beyond the 2026 season. It's been a sad reality for the former Brewer, entering Queens as someone who could serve as both a starter and long reliever, only getting looks from the Mets out of the bullpen. In 25 appearances, the 27-year-old holds a 6.14 ERA, his worse season through his t

While many act like the world is over, the Mets still have a real opportunity to compete in 2027, having the possibility to lean on several prospects who have spent time developing in New York.