Mets Forced to Pivot 1B Plans After Jake Bauers Signs With Red Sox

The New York Mets’ first base plans have seemingly changed coming out of the GM Meetings, as one free agent target fans were hoping to see at Citi Field in 2027 has decided to take his talents to the AL East on Friday.

According to ESPN’s Jeff Passan, veteran first baseman Jake Bauers has signed a massive four-year, $58 million deal with the Boston Red Sox. Bauers was viewed as one of the top free agents at first base this offseason after an outstanding 2026 campaign with the Milwaukee Brewers and helping them win their first World Series.

BREAKING: First baseman Jake Bauers and the Boston Red Sox are in agreement on a four-year, $58 million contract, sources tell ESPN. — Jeff Passan (@JeffPassan) November 13, 2026

The 31-year-old Bauers hit a career-best .266, 26 home runs, and 86 RBI, with an OPS of .874 in the regular season. The veteran infielder then followed that up, hitting only .191 with a double, a home run, and six RBI in the postseason. But he was named NLCS MVP after slugging .286 with the aforementioned home run and posting a .983 OPS.



Despite his defensive issues at first base, Bauers set himself up to be paid this offseason, and a contingent of Mets fans hoped David Stearns and Steve Cohen would be in the running for his services. However, with Bauers getting an AAV of $14.5M and the Red Sox having to surrender a draft pick too (Bauers received the qualifying offer from the Brewers), New York likely thought that was too expensive at a position where they’re reportedly looking to platoon with Jared Young.

Where should the Mets go now with Bauers off the board?

With Bauers off to Fenway, the Mets’ plan of attack must be to sign Ty France, who would fit perfectly as the right-handed platoon player next to Young. Last weekend, Will Sammon of The Athletic reported that France is generating interest from multiple teams and “could find a deal quickly.”

Based on what Bauers got from the Red Sox, it gives France a marker for where negotiations could start with the Mets or any team, given that he’s a much better defender. This past season with the San Diego Padres, the veteran first baseman hit .295 with 24 doubles, two triples, 21 home runs, and 72 RBI.

Meanwhile, France had a Defensive Runs Saved Above Average of 15 at first base, higher than Bauers (-4). Now, Bauers has the versatility to also play in the outfield, but that’s something the Mets don’t need, as they’re set out there.

That said, if the Mets don’t come away with France, they could put themselves in a tough spot. The next best option after the 32-year-old France would be Alec Bohm, but the fanbase isn’t too keen on that signing, and he’s also getting some level of interest from the New York Yankees to play third base.

There’s also the trade market that the Mets could entertain by making a phone call to the Texas Rangers for Jake Burger or to the Tigers for Spencer Torkelson. They could also call the Minnesota Twins about Royce Lewis, who doesn’t have a home at third base in the Twin Cities and could be a low-cost trade target for the Mets to platoon with Young in 2027.

Needless to say, the first domino has fallen at first base in free agency, and now the Mets wait to see who could be next off the board. France seems to be the next guy at first base, and if that’s the case, New York cannot afford to miss out on him.

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