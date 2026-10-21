5 Impending Free Agents Still Playing in October Who Should Interest the Mets

The World Series kicks off on Friday as the Tampa Bay Rays face off against the Milwaukee Brewers in a best-of-seven-game-series.

While the two teams battle for a championship, the New York Mets will be watching from home as they prepare for a pivotal offseason.

The Mets have several glaring holes on their roster after finishing nine games worse than they did the previous year. And as New York looks to address those needs this winter, some of the players competing on baseball's biggest stage could help the team return to October as soon as next season.

Here are five impending free agents from the Brewers and Rays who the Mets should consider signing.

1. Jake Bauers

New York is in desperate need of an upgrade at first base after posting a .690 OPS from the position in 2026.

The best available first baseman is arguably the National League Championship Series MVP, Jake Bauers.

The 31-year-old is enjoying a breakout season in his third year in Milwaukee, posting an .873 OPS with 26 home runs in 144 games. Bauers has completely reinvented himself as a hitter, ranking in the 94th percentile in batting run value.

The biggest drawback to the left-handed slugger's game is his defense, as Bauers finished with a -8 Outs Above Average. However, given how badly the Mets need an offensive upgrade at first base, Bauers' production at the plate could make that trade-off worthwhile.

In eight playoff games, Bauers is hitting .269 with an .864 OPS, a home run, and six RBIs. If he continues to thrive in the World Series, he could earn himself a significant payday in free agency, with the deep-pocketed Mets emerging as a potential suitor.

2. JoJo Romero

Milwaukee Brewers pitcher JoJo Romero would be the ideal high-leverage bullpen target for the New York Mets this winter. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Mets fans should remember Romero well from his Phillies days, when he struggled mightily in the red pinstripes. However, since leaving Philadelphia, the left-hander has developed into a trusted high-leverage reliever.

In 55 appearances this season between the Brewers and Cardinals, Romero posted a 3.36 ERA, 54 strikeouts, and a 1.22 WHIP in 56.1 innings.

The 30-year-old has carried that success into October, posting a 1.69 ERA with nine strikeouts across 5.1 innings.

Interestingly, Romero has been more effective against right-handed hitters (.228 BAA) than lefties (.253 BAA), giving him additional versatility out of the bullpen.

For a Mets bullpen that lacks experienced options behind closer Devin Williams, Romero could provide a major boost. New York's only projected left-handed relievers next season are Nate Lavender and Cionel Perez.

3. Nick Martinez

The Mets' biggest area of need entering the offseason is their starting rotation. New York will search for a frontline starter, with Tarik Skubal in its sights, but the Mets would also benefit from acquiring a mid-rotation arm.

Nick Martinez of the Rays is one appealing option.

The 36-year-old is enjoying the best season of his nine-year career in his first year with Tampa Bay. In 31 starts, Martinez posted a 3.10 ERA with a 1.09 WHIP across 180 innings.

The veteran right-hander has been a key figure in the Rays' postseason run. With Tampa Bay trailing the Cleveland Guardians two games to one, Martinez delivered a pivotal Game 4 performance, allowing just one run across 5.1 innings. The Rays went on to turn the series around en route to the Fall Classic.

Martinez has a $20 million mutual option with Tampa Bay for 2027, but it's likely to be declined. For the Mets, Martinez could provide much-needed stability while serving as a veteran presence for their young starters to learn from.

4. Brandon Woodruff

Milwaukee Brewers pitcher Brandon Woodruff hasn't pitched in the postseason yet. But if he's healthy, the New York Mets should have him on their free-agent radar. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Woodruff hasn't appeared in a postseason game as he's been recovering from a shoulder injury that's sidelined him since July. The veteran right-hander was expected to undergo season-ending surgery, but scans revealed unexpected healing, allowing him to continue rehabbing.

The Brewers haven't revealed whether Woodruff will be on their World Series roster, but if he is, it's a game-changer.

When healthy, the 33-year-old is one of the best starting pitchers the game has to offer. The problem, of course, is keeping Woodruff on the field.

The right-hander hasn't made more than 12 starts since 2022. Before going down with an injury this year, Woodruff posted a 2.98 ERA with 47 strikeouts in nine starts.

Due to his extensive injury history, it's difficult to gauge what contract he'll receive this offseason. But if the Mets are comfortable with Woodruff's medicals, he's certainly a player worth taking a chance on.

5. Dustin May

May has had an up-and-down career since debuting with the Los Angeles Dodgers in 2019. The right-hander features an intriguing six-pitch mix headlined by a four-seam fastball that reaches 100 mph.

However, the 29-year-old has yet to put a full season together where he's posted an ERA under 4.00.

In 31 starts this season between the Brewers and Cardinals, May posted a 4.70 ERA, 144 strikeouts, and 1.32 WHIP in 145.2 innings.

The right-hander made one start in the Division Series but has since come out of the bullpen. In seven postseason innings, he has allowed five earned runs.

If the Mets opt for back-end starter depth, May would be an intriguing option with his live arm. New York could also explore transitioning May to the bullpen, where his high-velocity arsenal could play up in shorter outings.

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