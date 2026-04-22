Mets' Francisco Lindor Reacts to 12-Game Losing Streak

The New York Mets continue to find ways to lose baseball games, dropping their 12th straight in devastating fashion on Tuesday night at Citi Field against the Minnesota Twins.

After taking a 3-0 lead early on a Francisco Lindor three-run blast, the Mets held their largest lead since April 5th behind young ace Nolan McLean, who was working a perfect game into the sixth inning. But after allowing his first hit and then a home run to Byron Buxton in that frame, the Twins jumped on McLean who ultimately gave up the tying run when he came back out for the 7th inning.

All in all, the young ace delivered a strong outing that he described as having "snowballed" after Buxton took him deep. And while the bullpen battled to keep the game knotted going into the ninth, the Mets got a brutal showing from reliever Devin Williams in which he walked three, gave up two runs, and was pulled before recording an out. A 1-2-3 bottom of the ninth sealed the club's 12th straight loss.

Mets closer Devin Williams has allowed 7 runs in his last 3 appearances (1.1 innings) after throwing 5 straight scoreless appearances to open the season



Williams’ ERA has ballooned to 9.95 — Pat Ragazzo (@ragazzoreport) April 22, 2026

Francisco Lindor Sends Message Amid Historic Losing Streak

The Mets have lost 12 straight for the first time since 2002 and are now just five losses away from tying the longest streak in franchise history set by the 1962 Mets, who finished the season 40-120-1. It's early, but it's not unreasonable to say that New York's season is hanging in the balance with every game during this homestand.

With his team searching for answers, veteran shortstop Lindor addressed the media postgame about how they have to respond to the long losing streak.

"We are all very aware of it," Lindor admitted. "But at the end of the day, every day is new. We gotta come out and bring it. And it's one of those where you know what's happening and everybody has the urgency of winning and trying to do their best. You just gotta learn from it and move on."

"It's one of those where you know what's happening and everybody has the urgency of winning and trying to do their best. You just got to learn from it and move on."



Francisco Lindor was asked how much he lets himself think about the Mets' 12-game losing streak: pic.twitter.com/SWTlI33sv9 — SNY Mets (@SNY_Mets) April 22, 2026

Lindor, who is now in his 12th professional season, has seen his share of slow starts both personally and as a team. The five-time All-Star's poor play to open the year has been one of the main reasons for his club's slide, but the Mets still couldn't pick up a win on a night when Lindor's bat finally delivered with an early three-run homer.

Lindor showing signs of life at the plate will be needed to disrupt the current trend, but even he knows it will take more than just that to sustain winning. One obvious boost will be Juan Soto, who will be activated for game two against the Twins on Wednesday night after a a 15-game hiatus in which the Mets went 3-12.

"He's gonna help us a lot," Lindor said of Soto's return. "I said it from the beginning, he's a guy that every lineup wishes they had, and we have an opportunity to have him here. So we can't wait for him to come back and do his thing."

Soto, who was slashing .355/.412/.516 with a home run and two doubles in the eight games before his calf injury, will look to pick up where he left off to help New York turn things around. But as Lindor mentioned, the responsibility to get the Mets back in the win column cannot fall entirely on one player.

"At the end of the day, I hope everybody doesn't put all the pressure on him because it would be a little unfair, but I know he's going to help us a ton, he's [one of the] top three hitters in the league."

"At the end of the day, I hope everybody doesn't put all the pressure on him because it would be a little unfair, but I know he's going to help us a ton."



Francisco Lindor talks about Juan Soto's return tomorrow: pic.twitter.com/2v0OsqfVdB — SNY Mets (@SNY_Mets) April 22, 2026

Needing change now, Soto's presence in the lineup will be huge for the scuffling club. However, it's clear that the current disfunction runs through each and every unit in the clubhouse, and it could be a long season in Queens if they can't get it sorted out quick.

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