Marcus Semien Finding His Groove Could Be Missing Piece to Mets’ Resurgence

It's hard to believe that this is the same player who hit 45 homers for the Blue Jays just a handful of years ago, but Marcus Semien is off to a dreadful start with the Mets. He opened play on Sunday with a .582 OPS on the season, easily the worst mark he has had as a professional, and there have not been many reasons this year to believe that he would be turning it around any time soon.

Out of seemingly nowhere, Semien has started to turn it on for the Mets, and it is coming at the best possible time. The veteran second baseman turned in a two-hit and two-walk performance against the Marlins, including his fifth homer of the season. It was the best game of his short tenure with the Mets, and it gave plenty of reason to believe that he might finally be putting it together, not turning in a one-game flash-in-the-pan.

Marcus Semien greets Anthony Bender with a first-pitch two-run homer! 🔥 pic.twitter.com/MpdSb20uE2 — SNY (@SNYtv) May 31, 2026

If the Mets are going to turn their season around, and they have already started after a 16-12 month of May, they are going to need production from the bottom half of their lineup. With the likes of Jared Young returning from the injured list and Jorge Polanco not too far off, Semien will be a staple in and around the bottom third of their lineup.

Semien is coming off a down year with the Rangers in 2025, but he ended the season swinging the bat well before injury. Two months into his Mets tenure, he could finally be settling in and hitting his groove in Queens.

Marcus Semien's recent success could help shoot the Mets back into the NL playoff chase

After getting on four times today, he is officially on his first hot streak with the Mets. In his past six games, he is 7-of-20 with three walks, two homers, and a double. As the Mets look to continue reviving their season, they'll need more of this from Semien. His hot bat has helped New York snap its losing ways against Cincinnati and Miami, instead winning four straight to end the homestand.

Marcus Semien has played a key role in the Mets' recent turnaround. | John Jones-Imagn Images

The Mets will face much more talented pitching during their upcoming West Coast trip, with the Mariners and Padres on deck. All three Mariners starters who are scheduled to go own an ERA under 4.00, including Emerson Hancock's 2.78 mark. The Padres have one of the best bullpen units in the game, headlined by closer Mason Miller and his unworldly 0.72 ERA.

Both of these teams are offensively challenged so far this year, meaning that runs will be at a premium. If Semien can duplicate his recent success during the West Coast swing, he could immediately undo all of the ill will he built up during his brutal start. Everyone knows that Juan Soto is on an absolute heater right now, but he alone won't be enough to beat these pitching staffs.

A few wins out west, and the Mets will inch even closer to the rest of the National League Wild Card grouping, of which they are six games behind as of Sunday afternoon. The overall numbers still aren't pretty for Semien, but there is no denying that a continuation of his hot streak could help the Mets continue their revival.