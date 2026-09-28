The 2026 season is in the books, and the New York Mets were unquestionably one of baseball's biggest disappointments. Now that they are in the clubhouse and awaiting the start of the 2027 season, it's time to reflect on what the Mets were able to take away from a lost year.

The circumstances around this season have already brought significant change, with Andy Green taking over as the permanent manager for Carlos Mendoza and a deadline fire sale that removed nearly every pending free agent from the clubhouse.

Here's what else David Stearns and company discovered over the course of the trying campaign.

Be less risky

The Mets took a lot of risks last offseason, and most of them didn't pan out. While most of Stearns' calls to move on from the old core were logical, he severely miscalculated the impact that a huge roster and staff turnover, combined with sketchy replacement plans, could have on the team.

A big part of the calculus involved making leaps in logic and assumptions, such as the belief that Jorge Polanco could be an everyday first baseman or that all of Sean Manaea, David Peterson, and Kodai Senga would bounce back to previous performance levels to anchor the rotation. Going for more sure things and less risky maneuvers is an important step for the club to take over the winter.

The next generation looks good

While the Baby Mets may be on their way out the door, the next generation of young Mets prospects appears to be keepers. Carson Benge and A.J. Ewing have stabilized the Mets' outfield, with Benge having a shot at National League Rookie of the Year honors, while Nolan McLean and Christian Scott have become key figures in the Mets' rotation.

New York Mets right fielder Carson Benge will have a chance not only to win NL Rookie of the Year honors, but also to be a key piece of the future. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Even seeing signs from other young pieces, such as Zac Thornton's jump from Double-A to the majors or Nate Lavender's return to being a dynamic lefty in the bullpen, is encouraging. Not all development is linear, so it cannot be assumed that every young player will progress steadily in 2027, but the new group appears to have stronger skill sets and mental makeup to withstand the challenges of big-league life.

David Stearns can build a bullpen in multiple ways

One of the Mets' strengths this season was their bullpen, which was strong in two different variations. The group to start the season was heavy on veterans, as Brooks Raley, A.J. Minter, Luke Weaver, and Huascar Brazoban pitched well enough to be flipped at the deadline, while the new-look unit featuring a mix of youngsters and veteran projects didn't miss a beat.

That consistent production across a wide array of relievers speaks well to Stearns' ability to identify relief pitching talent, a trait he developed in Milwaukee, which appeared a bit shaky over his first two years in Flushing.

The fact that the Mets are now developing a slew of youngsters who can throw hard and get outs at the big-league level will make it easier for Stearns to deploy less cash towards the unit in the offseason, which is a good long-term strategy since relief pitching is one of the most volatile commodities in free agency.

Being proactive is better

The Mets were one of three teams to fire their manager in-season, but unlike Philadelphia and Boston, who were in the postseason hunt for most of the year, Stearns waited until June to relieve Mendoza of his duties.

Given how much better the club performed under Green, who had them playing .500 ball most of the season, despite losing a ton of talent to injuries and the trade deadline, it is fair to wonder whether the Mets could have been in the hunt if they moved on from Mendoza earlier.

The lack of proactivity also shows up on the field, as the Mets gave struggling veterans like Senga, Peterson, and Mark Vientos way too much rope in the season. Injuries were certainly part of the issue there, as the Mets didn't trust their replacement options in April and May. But giving underperforming veterans too much rope also gave them the chance to drag the Mets' season down before the cavalry could arrive.

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