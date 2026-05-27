Mets' Long-Term Center Field Plans Solidifed After Latest IL Move

When the Mets traded for center fielder Luis Robert Jr. from the White Sox, it felt as though New York might finally have the electric center fielder it missed over the past few years.

Brandon Nimmo was an anchor in center field, but as he aged and moved to the corners, the Mets tried and failed with a few different options up the middle. Robert Jr. was the latest option, yet he seemingly will suffer the same fate as those before him after being moved to the 60-Day IL on Tuesday.

The Mets have transferred Luis Robert Jr. to the 60-Day IL, which means he’ll miss at least another month. — Steve Gelbs (@SteveGelbs) May 26, 2026

Robert Jr. sprinted out to a fast start in Queens, but began to slump before the star center fielder landed on the injured list with a lumbar spine disc herniation. With no sense of when he could potentially return and the Mets' season in a free fall, it is fair to wonder if Robert's tenure with the Mets has already run its course.

In his place, New York has turned to rookie speedster AJ Ewing, who has produced and impressed over his first month of Major League action. Ewing was one of the fastest rising prospects in all of minor league baseball, and has provided solid value for the Mets up the middle since being called up. With Robert Jr. now out of sight and out of mind, the reins to center field are firmly in Ewing's grasp.

Ewing is now the clear-cut choice to be the Mets' center fielder of the future, and it could just mean the end of Robert Jr's tenure with the Mets.

AJ Ewing is firmly the Mets' center fielder of the future after Luis Robert Jr. 60-Day IL move

Entering play on Tuesday, Ewing had posted a .771 OPS with a homer and three stolen bases since being promoted from Triple-A Syracuse on May 12, a solid showing in his first two weeks with the team. Ewing was a strong contender to be the man in the long run, regardless of what Robert Jr. did this year, but not many saw him becoming the everyday starter as early as the middle of May.

Robert Jr.'s contract carries a team option for the 2027 season for $20 million, which would be the final year of his initial six-year contract extension that he signed with the White Sox back in January 2020. If Ewing continues to produce, the Mets could find themselves in a situation where declining Robert Jr.'s option makes the most sense for their ball club.

He's only played 24 games with the Mets before seemingly losing another season to injury, and he might not even be the best center fielder in the organization anymore. At such a hefty price tag, there is a level of commitment that would come with Robert Jr. that would put him in front of Ewing on the depth chart. For New York, playing the lesser of the two options roughly $19 million more, and committing to him playing more, would only make the team worse.

Ewing is a better fit for the current Mets construction as a healthy, reliable speed and defense guy, and will be making league minimum next year. On the contrary, this is a fifth season in the last six years that will be severely impacted by a significant injury for Robert Jr. It was a worthwhile investment for the Mets and a risk that was worth taking, but center field at Citi Field now belongs to the rookie, AJ Ewing.