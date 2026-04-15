Mets Put Utility Man on IL, Recall MJ Melendez; Luis Garcia Released

As if things couldn't get any worse for the New York Mets.

Right before their series finale against the Los Angeles Dodgers, the Mets placed Jared Young on the 10-day injured list. In a corresponding move, the team called up outfielder MJ Melendez.

In addition, the Mets released right-handed reliever Luis García. The team designated the veteran for assignment on Sunday.

Mets have placed Jared Young on the IL with a left meniscus tear



OF MJ Melendez has been called up from Triple-A



Reliever Luis Garcia has been released — Pat Ragazzo (@ragazzoreport) April 15, 2026

Before yesterday’s game, the Mets announced that Young was dealing with left knee discomfort. He has since been diagnosed with a meniscus tear that will sideline him long-term. Young will undergo surgery in New York, according to Will Sammon of The Athletic.

The news is unfortunate for both Young and the Mets, as the left-handed utility player provided a spark for the team when called upon. In 20 at-bats, Young hit .350 with a .351 on-base percentage and an .841 OPS. He also played solid defense at both first base and left field.

With Young out for an extended period, MJ Melendez will fill his role. Melendez, was non-tendered by the Kansas City Royals after the 2025 season. New York signed the 27-year-old in the winter to a one-year, $1.5 million contract.

In 51 at-bats at Triple-A Syracuse this season, Melendez is hitting .216 with two home runs and a .799 OPS.

What Jared Young's Injury Means For the Mets

Young had not appeared in a game since April 12 against the Athletics. Mark Vientos and Tyrone Taylor have received more playing time as a result.

Vientos, after a strong stretch in St. Louis and San Francisco, has seen his season take a turn for the worse. Vientos has gone hitless in his last 23 at-bats, dropping his season average to .227.

Taylor has struggled in his limited playing time. The speedster is hitting .182 with a home run and a .581 OPS in 22 at-bats.

With the Mets scavenging for runs right now, Melendez could see an immediate opportunity. The offense is struggling mightily, scoring a measly 10 runs during their seven-game losing streak.

Of course, the last thing the Mets needed right now was another injury. New York is already without Juan Soto for at least another week.

Meanwhile, Jorge Polanco has visibly suffered from an Achilles injury he has played through. Although he remains on the active roster, fans and analysts have questioned his playing capability.

A big reason the Mets have not placed Polanco on the IL is due to their struggling offense. Even a banged-up Polanco might be better than the alternatives behind him.

Either way, the pressure is mounting in Queens.

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