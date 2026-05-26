Mets Receive Encouraging Jorge Polanco Injury Update

To say the start of Jorge Polanco’s tenure with the Mets has been disappointing would be an understatement. The Mets expected Polanco to serve as a balanced hitter capable of filling holes throughout the lineup, particularly at first base — a position he had never played during his 13-year career. The move was instantly criticized by media and fans alike, who questioned David Stearns for replacing Pete Alonso with a career .262 hitter.

Those concerns quickly looked justified. The former Mariner opened his two-year stint in Queens, hitting just .179 through 14 games, striking out 11 times before being diagnosed with an injury that has sidelined him since April 14. The veteran has dealt with an extensive injury history throughout his career, frequently missing time while playing through pain.

For the Mets, it has been a lingering Achilles injury that has kept him sidelined. Polanco initially suffered the injury on March 28 and attempted to play through it for several weeks before eventually landing on the injured list.

Over the last few weeks, Carlos Mendoza has provided multiple updates on the veteran first baseman, but there hasn't been a confirmed timetable for his return.

However, Memorial Day brought encouraging news, with Mendoza stating Polanco is scheduled to go through a full-body workout and could begin a rehab assignment later this week. With the veteran nearing a return, what exactly can he provide for the Mets?

Carlos Mendoza provides updates on the injured Mets:



-Francisco Lindor has started running and doing baseball activities

-There's a "good chance" Jared Young will be activated tomorrow

-A.J. Minter will go through his throwing progression today, could be activated off of IL… pic.twitter.com/JvHmXaSq9t — SNY Mets (@SNY_Mets) May 25, 2026

Jorge Polanco’s return gives the Mets much-needed depth

New York Mets second baseman Jorge Polanco (11) looks on before the game against the Washington Nationals at CACTI Park of the Palm Beaches. | Sam Navarro-Imagn Images

For starters, Mendoza discussed what Polanco’s role could look like upon returning, primarily serving as the team’s designated hitter while “getting a game or two” at first base. Since Polanco has been on the IL, Mark Vientos has handled first base duties for the Mets, hitting .232 with six home runs and 23 RBI.

With the lingering Achilles injury, it’s likely Polanco can only handle DH duties consistently. If Polanco occupies the DH spot, it would likely move Juan Soto back to left field, helping stabilize an outfield that has quietly performed at a high level.

Carson Benge and A.J. Ewing have helped support Soto’s transition, while starting center fielder Luis Robert Jr. still does not have a timetable for his return.

At his best, Polanco is a hitter with a balanced approach at the plate. In 2025, the 32-year-old bounced back after several disappointing seasons, playing in 138 games while hitting .265 with 26 home runs and 71 RBIs.

If the Mets can get Polanco anywhere close to that level again, there’s a chance the offense could finally awaken — especially with him potentially slotting into the five-hole.