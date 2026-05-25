Miami Nightmare Leaves Mets Facing an Uncomfortable Carlos Mendoza Reality

Miami—where hopes and dreams instantly shatter and form into nightmares. On Sept. 29, 2025, at 6:30 p.m., the Mets completed one of the worst collapses in baseball history, failing to make the postseason by just one game eight months after spending $765 million on Juan Soto.

Now, eight months later, the Mets entered a pivotal series against the Marlins cautiously optimistic after fighting back to a 21-26 record. Instead, the Mets packed their bags and headed back home, swept, lifeless and likely hopeless.

“We have no choice, right? We’re scuffling,” manager Carlos Mendoza said about the series in Miami, via SNY Mets. “Got a lot of guys that are going through it right now. We’ve got to figure it out. You’ve got to be able to score runs.”

Carlos Mendoza is asked how the Mets recover from this weekend's sweep in Miami:



"We have no choice, right? We're scuffling. Got a lot of guys that are going through it right now. We've got to figure it out. You've got to be able to score runs." pic.twitter.com/09s9he0MMi — SNY Mets (@SNY_Mets) May 24, 2026

No action has been taken. The Mets have righted the ship, thinking the promotion of several top prospects would cause a shift. Well, it did for a brief period, as the Mets held a 10-5 record in May prior to their road trip. After a weekend in which they totaled just two runs and 11 hits, it’s time to discuss some uncomfortable decisions.

Should the Mets fire manager Carlos Mendoza?

There’s a valid excuse to be made. Yes, Mendoza isn’t the one swinging the bat and underperforming, but in sports, someone needs to be held accountable. The Mets should’ve made the call following their embarrassing plunge from an MLB-best 45-24 record prior to a June 13 contest against the Rays.

The Mets finished 38-55 over their final 93 games. Over their last 162 games played, they hold a 73-89 record, ranking 18th in Major League Baseball.

The Mets are 73-89 in their last 162 games.



If that doesn’t scream make a change, then idk what to tell you. — SleeperMets (@SleeperMets) May 24, 2026

Not all the blame can be placed on Mendoza’s shoulders, however. It trickles to the front office, where David Stearns constructed a team incapable of competing at its expected level. Luis Robert Jr., Jorge Polanco, Bo Bichette and Devin Williams were the supposed replacements for beloved Mets such as Pete Alonso, Edwin Díaz and Brandon Nimmo.

The product on the field simply hasn’t been good enough. At the Memorial Day benchmark, the Mets hold a team OPS of .642, the worst in baseball. They’ve scored 206 total runs, ranking in the bottom five in the league, along with a quiet .226 batting average. In contrast, the pitching staff has served as a bright spot, holding the 11th-best ERA at 3.84 thanks to solid performances from the likes of Clay Holmes and Nolan McLean, but it still hasn’t been enough to help a 22-31 Mets team.

After losing 12 consecutive games in April, President of Baseball Operations David Stearns committed to Mendoza as the team’s manager, claiming he was doing an outstanding job.

"I've been very clear and consistent that I think Mendy does a really good job. I believe Mendy does a really good job. I like coming to work with him every day. I'm not going to address this every two weeks when I talk to you guys, and I'll leave it at that," Stearns said on May 12.



Following the response from Stearns, he told everyone in the media room he would no longer address questions about Mendoza’s job security, saying he “shouldn’t have to do so.”

Is Carlos Mendoza's job as Mets manager as safe as it once was? | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

Simply put, it’s unfair for someone who has failed an organization to snap back at a valid question asking when exactly change is coming. The Mets obviously still want to compete in 2026, and owner Steve Cohen wouldn’t be pleased if the season becomes another punt on fourth down. It may not be the exact move needed, but it is time for the Mets to move on from Mendoza, who simply can’t stick around any longer.

Teams around the majors have already done their due diligence and made desperate decisions early on. The Phillies fired Rob Thomson on April 28 and have since gone 17-8 with Don Mattingly filling the role. The Red Sox moved on from Alex Cora on Apr. 25, a surprising decision that sent shockwaves through the organization due to his veteran status and success in Boston. Since the move, the Red Sox hold a 12-12 record.

Could moving on from Mendoza light a newfound fire under a Mets clubhouse that currently seems dull? There’s been a culture shift over the last few weeks, with Juan Soto serving as a mentor to the younger players, and several fun moments have taken place. It’s a testament to the future, where the Mets can be good with a young squad, but right now, it’s not going well. There are internal options within the Mets organization to replace Mendoza, and here are three who could serve as better options than what they currently have.

Carlos Beltrán, special assistant

Should the Mets give Carlos Beltrán another shot to be their manager? | Orlando Ramirez-Imagn Images

A move seemingly written in the books, Carlos Beltrán was hired on Nov. 1, 2019, before stepping down just several months later after being implicated in the Astros’ 2017 cheating scandal. In 2023, Beltrán returned to the Mets organization, taking a role as a special assistant to general manager Billy Eppler. This year, he is scheduled to be inducted into the Baseball Hall of Fame as a Met while also earning induction into the team’s Hall of Fame and a retired No. 15 at Citi Field.

Beltrán still works within the Mets organization, making it an easy switch from Mendoza. Critics have faulted Mendoza’s passive in-game management during the team’s slide. Beltrán is widely regarded around Major League Baseball as possessing a brilliant, instinctual baseball mind, famed during his playing career for decoding opposing pitchers and utilizing small-ball tactics, something that ironically fits Stearns's mindset perfectly.

Kai Correa, bench coach

Kair Correa's experience as the bench coach makes him an obvious Carlos Mendoza replacement. | Brad Penner-Imagn Images

The easiest move would be replacing the manager with the bench coach. Much of Mendoza’s experience comes from his time with the Yankees, where he served as Aaron Boone’s right-hand man. Kai Correa is widely considered a logical replacement for Mendoza because he already serves as the Mets’ bench coach.

Before joining the Mets, Correa served as the director of defense and game strategy for the Guardians, an organization famous for maximizing roster efficiency. Additionally, when an MLB manager is fired midseason, the bench coach often steps in as interim manager to ensure a seamless leadership transition.

Andy Green, senior vice president of baseball development

Andy Green might not have the best track record, but his success in player development could open the door for him. | Orlando Ramirez-Imagn Images

It isn’t the prettiest option, but it’s certainly one worth considering. The former Padres manager holds a 274-366 managerial record during his tenure from 2016 to 2019. He also served as the Cubs’ bench coach from 2020 to 2023.

Do you ever wonder why Mets prospects seemingly perform much better in the minors? That’s thanks in large part to Andy Green, who helped turn Brett Baty, Francisco Alvarez and others into stars in Syracuse. He could receive another opportunity to manage in the majors if the Mets decide to move on from Mendoza.