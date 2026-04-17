Mets’ Jorge Polanco Now Dealing With Another Injury

Another injury has surfaced for New York Mets first baseman Jorge Polanco.

Prior to Friday afternoon’s game in Chicago, Mets manager Carlos Mendoza revealed that Polanco is now dealing with right wrist soreness in addition to left Achilles bursitis. He noted that the veteran infielder reported the ailment after Tuesday’s game and initially did not think much of it, but it has not improved since.

“We sent him in for an MRI yesterday on the off-day here in Chicago and we’re still waiting,” Mendoza said. Depending on the results of the MRI and the situation with the Achilles, it is possible Polanco will ultimately be placed on the IL.

Carlos Mendoza says that Jorge Polanco is now dealing with right wrist soreness in addition to his Achilles bursitis.



Mendoza says the Mets are waiting for results from an MRI Polanco got in Chicago pic.twitter.com/klCAVOLVrP — SNY Mets (@SNY_Mets) April 17, 2026

Polanco, who signed a two-year, $40 million contract over the winter, has been limited to 14 games since the Achilles issue surfaced at the beginning of the regular season. In 61 plate appearances so far, the 32-year-old switch-hitter has produced a .179/.246/.286 slash line with one home run, three doubles and two RBIs.

A week ago, Polanco expressed optimism that he would not require a trip to the IL, saying that his Achilles was feeling better. But after playing Tuesday night’s game at Dodger Stadium, MLB.com’s Anthony DiComo reported that Polanco’s foot was hurting quite a bit, keeping an IL stint on the table.

It's possible Jorge Polanco (left Achilles bursitis) goes on the IL after all. His foot was hurting quite a bit again after last night's game. The Mets will give him the off day to let it calm down, then reevaluate Friday in Chicago. — Anthony DiComo (@AnthonyDiComo) April 16, 2026

“There are days where he comes in and he feels really good [and] he goes out there and does a little bit of defensive work,” Mendoza said earlier this week. “And then there are days where he feels it more. We’re watching it closely here, and will see what happens.”

Polanco was brought in to be the Mets’ primary first baseman but has been limited to designated hitter duties in all but two of his starts. Mendoza indicated Friday that Polanco’s foot is currently in a better place, but the wrist soreness is the main issue keeping him out of the starting lineup at this time.

If Polanco ends up missing additional time, MJ Melendez could get regular starts at DH against right-handed pitching. The 27-year-old utilityman was recalled Wednesday after Jared Young was diagnosed with a torn meniscus, and in his team debut, he went 2-for-4 with an RBI double.

Without Polanco in Friday’s lineup, the Mets will aim to snap their eight-game losing streak. They face a Chicago Cubs team that has won three of its last four.

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