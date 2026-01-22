Mets Rightfully Receive Strong Grade for Freddy Peralta Trade

Despite a slow start to the offseason, the New York Mets have been extremely busy of late, and they have turned their winter around. With the recent acquisition of Freddy Peralta, they have also addressed arguably their biggest need.

There was no shortage of concern when the Mets started to retool their roster in the winter. Key players like Brandon Nimmo were traded, and free agents Pete Alonso and Edwin Diaz went to the Baltimore Orioles and Los Angeles Dodgers, respectively.

While it was to be expected that New York was going to be making changes after their collapse in 2025, moving on from some of these key pieces was still surprising. Furthermore, a lack of moves earlier in the offseason also created a bit of panic that the team wasn’t going to make upgrades. However, over the last week, they have been able to sign Bo Bichette and trade for both Luis Robert Jr. and Peralta.

The recent addition of Peralta is a very exciting one, and the team now has the ace of the staff that they were seeking. It also creates an exciting one-two punch with Nolan McLean at the top of the rotation, who also has a bit of pressure taken off of him as well.

In the immediate fallout, David Schoenfield of ESPN recently graded the Peralta trade for both the Mets and Brewers. Even though the price wasn’t cheap for New York, they received a 'B+' for getting their biggest need of an ace at the top of the rotation; this was a higher grade than Milwaukee's, who received a 'B'.

Mets Have Finished Their Offseason Strong

While the price to acquire Peralta was hefty, with a pair of Top 5 prospects in Jett Williams and Brandon Sproat going to the Brewers, the Mets getting their ace is well worth it.

In 2025, Peralta had the best year of his career, totaling a 17-6 record and 2.70 ERA. The 29-year-old has been fairly consistent and durable as well over the last several years, totaling at least 165 innings pitched each season.

For the Mets, adding an ace to the top of the staff like Peralta gives them a steady force and someone that they can count on. The rotation's struggles were a main reason why the team collapsed in 2025, and adding the All-Star should help them avoid history repeating itself.

With Sproat being one of the players going to the Brewers, New York still might look to add another arm for the starting rotation. Due to some injury concerns with Sean Manaea and Kodai Senga, adding another veteran makes sense. But the trade makes a lot of sense for the Mets overall, and they will be getting at least a full year of service from the talented right-hander.

