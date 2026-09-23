New York Mets Make Significant Front Office Hire With Derek Falvey: What Will He Bring to Queens?

The New York Mets aren't waiting for the offseason to make significant decisions about the organizational makeup for 2027. Less than 24 hours after naming Andy Green the permanent manager, the Mets have made a significant front-office hire, adding former Minnesota Twins President of Baseball Operations Derek Falvey to the mix, per Will Sammon of The Athletic.

Sammon was the first to report that the Mets were closing in on Falvey's hiring. Falvey worked in baseball operations in Minnesota from 2017 through 2025, serving as the chief decision-maker in 2024. MLB.com's Anthony DiComo also notes that Falvey will not receive the title of general manager but rather serve a supporting role in the front office under Stearns.

The Mets are hiring former Twins president of baseball operations Derek Falvey, sources confirm @WillSammon and @Ken_Rosenthal report.



Falvey will not serve as general manager of the Mets under David Stearns, a source said, but will work in their front office. — Anthony DiComo (@AnthonyDiComo) September 23, 2026

There is some personal history between Falvey and Stearns, who worked together in Cleveland's front office from 2011 to 2012. The move also comes just days after Steve Cohen hinted in an SNY interview that the team was looking to add more voices to the front office, even if not necessarily in the GM role.

Stearns, who is getting another year to fix the Mets, now adds an important new voice to the mix to help with that process. It is unclear if Falvey will be the only new addition at this time or if the GM title will be filled at all, but the move makes a lot of sense.

What Derek Falvey adds to the Mets' front office

Falvey has a strong reputation in the game for his baseball acumen and put together a solid resume in Minnesota, helping the Twins make the postseason four times in his first eight years on the job. The high-water mark was a 101-win campaign in 2019, when the Twins lost in the Division Series to the Yankees, but the organization rapidly improved, winning only 59 games in 2016, the year before Falvey arrived.

"This is going to be a [David] Stearns ally - another baseball voice, something Steve Cohen has said he wanted this offseason"@chelsea_janes with more on the Mets adding Derek Falvey to their front office https://t.co/weO9Kvw9k3 pic.twitter.com/eOcV59F0Ha — SNY Mets (@SNY_Mets) September 23, 2026

The Twins made a lot of shrewd moves during Falvey's tenure, such as acquiring Pablo Lopez for Luis Arraez, signing Byron Buxton to a long-term contract extension, and signing Carlos Correa twice in Minnesota. Falvey was also in charge of a controversial fire sale last summer. He was directed by ownership to cut payroll, leading to his mutual parting of ways with the organization in January.

One of Falvey's strengths is being a talent evaluator, which set up the Twins with a strong farm system now and allowed him to identify young pitcher Joe Ryan as the key piece in a deal with the Tampa Bay Rays for Nelson Cruz back in 2021. Ryan is now Minnesota's ace and could be a potential trade target for the Mets this winter.

It was important for the Mets to add new voices to their front office to force some necessary introspection on where their team-building process has gone wrong.

Falvey offers a fresh perspective in that regard and has a strong ability to identify big-league talent, something the current regime has had a questionable ability to do so in the free-agent market.

As Stearns looks to make smarter choices this offseason, having Falvey around will be a big help. It is also important that the Mets take care of front-office business early, setting themselves up to take full advantage of the November free agency window before a potential work stoppage shortens the offseason.

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