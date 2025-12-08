AL East team 'monitoring' Edwin Diaz in free agency

This AL East contender is still keeping their eyes on All-Star closer Edwin Díaz.

Ben Nicholson-Smith of SportsNet reported on Tuesday that the Toronto Blue Jays are "monitoring" the market for Díaz as well as other high-leverage relievers on the free agency market. The New York Mets are also hoping to retain Díaz as they try to bolster their bullpen.

"They’ve been showing some interest in Robert Suarez, the top free-agent reliever not named Edwin Diaz, but it’s too soon to say whether there’s meaningful traction on that front," Nicholson-Smith wrote. "For now, include the Blue Jays, Los Angeles Dodgers and New York Mets in a group of teams at least monitoring Diaz, Suarez and the high-end relief market. Whether that’s due diligence or more is the key question here."

Díaz, who opted out of the five-year, $102 million deal he signed with the Mets back in November 2022, is reportedly seeking another five-year deal. New York, however, is reportedly hesitant in giving the hard-throwing righty a contract of that year range.

Toronto's rumored interest in Díaz is notable, especially after the reigning AL champions signed right-handed starting pitcher Dylan Cease to a seven-year, $210 million deal on December 2 with the hope of bolstering their already stellar pitching rotation.

The Mets are still hoping to re-sign Díaz after inking fellow closer Devin Williams to a three-year, $51 million contract on December 3. The former New York Yankee and Milwaukee Brewer said he was open to being a setup man if the Amazins' were to bring back Díaz this winter.

Since being traded from the Seattle Mariners to the Mets seven years ago, Díaz has been one of Major League Baseball's most dominant closers. Despite posting a career-worst 5.19 ERA during his first year in Flushing in 2019, the 31-year-old has recorded 144 saves in a Mets uniform, which is third in franchise history behind Armando Benitez (160) and former team captain John Franco (276). Díaz also earned two All-Star selections with the Mets in 2022 and 2025, and was named NL Reliever of the Year in both seasons.

While the Mets have expressed their desire to bring back Díaz, they have also been talking to fellow standout closers in Pete Fairbanks and Robert Suárez, according to Andy Martino of SNY.

And after coming up short in the World Series to the Los Angeles Dodgers, the Blue Jays are doing everything in their power to return to the Fall Classic by pursuing many of the top free agents available, with Díaz reportedly on their radar.

