Bo Bichette Breaks Down Playing Third Base with Mets

Bo Bichette got his first taste of live play in a New York Mets uniform on Saturday as the team opened up Grapefruit League play against the Miami Marlins.

The 27-year-old saw just two at-bats in his first appearance as a Met, but spoke glowingly about the opportunity to be back competing for a new club while making the switch to a new position.

"It was great," Bichette said. "Just try to keep it like any other game, I've been playing baseball my whole life but it was good to play in front of the fans, playing third was fun. Learning something new, so it's exciting."

"It was great. Just try to keep it like any other game."



Bo Bichette talks about his Mets spring training debut and playing third base: pic.twitter.com/Yx8daA1Vab — SNY (@SNYtv) February 21, 2026

Bichette assumed his new position at third base, looking to gain some comfortability on the hot corner after spending the first seven years of his career at shortstop. The Mets have been firm in this transition, refusing to move Bichette off of third this spring despite the injury to Francisco Lindor.

Bichette was challenged with a tough play at third in the top of the fourth inning, where he was forced to his right deep in the corner of the infield. He made a play on the bouncing ball and fired to first in time, but the throw was slightly off the mark and pulled Jose Rojas off the bag, who was unable to complete the tag and allowed a run to score.

In his first game as a Met, Bo Bichette's throw pulls first baseman Jose Rojas off the bag, and he can't complete the tag



Bichette will be playing third base for the first time in his career this season pic.twitter.com/f2Yij2mOdy — Talkin' Baseball (@TalkinBaseball_) February 21, 2026

When asked about the play, Bichette admitted "the throw could have been better," and added "it's a new challenge. I'm working on that play in practice, and I was really happy to get that play today."

Their commitment to getting Bichette reps at third could be an exciting proposition for fans over the next couple of months, as the star slugger will likely see increased playing time in spring training games. When asked if there is a specific number of at-bats or games that he would like to get in during the spring to feel ready for the season, especially given the adjustment period for a new position, Bichette wouldn't put a limit on it.

"I love playing, so however many they'll let me play," he joked. "Like you said I'm learning a new position, getting comfortable with a new team. So probably the more the better but keeping in mind we got a long season coming. I'll be ready to suit up whenever they let me get out there."

Bo Bichette was asked how many spring training games he likes to play each year:



"I love playing, so however many they'll let me play." pic.twitter.com/Q3Uwj6miUy — SNY (@SNYtv) February 21, 2026

Bichette's eagerness to get out there and play is not surprising, given his track record as a fierce competitor with a drive to grow and improve from year to year. If there were any questions about Bichette's ability to hit the ball after an injury-riddled 2024 campaign where he hit just .225 across 81 games, they were silenced by his incredible 2025 where he hit .311 with an .840 OPS.

But where the star slugger will have to show improvement this offseason will be on the defensive side. Despite playing the toughest infield spot for his whole career, Bichette possesses a below average glove and was -12 in defensive runs saved last year. While third base could prove to be an easier load to handle, it is no simple task moving positions this late in your career, especially when Bichette has yet to move around the diamond at all in seven years.

Regardless, Bichette wasn't brought to New York for his glove. If he can be a serviceable option at third base while posting 20-plus home runs with one of the league's best averages and OBP, he will be worth every penny of his massive 3-year, $126 million deal. And lucky for Mets fans, added reps in spring training may be just what he needs to get there.

