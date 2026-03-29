Bo Bichette Gives Harsh Reality on Early Struggles With Mets

Bo Bichette's first weekend as a member of the New York Mets could not have been much worse.

During Sunday's 4-2 series finale loss to the Pittsburgh Pirates in ten innings, Bichette went 0-for-5 at the plate with three strikeouts. The former Toronto Blue Jay even heard boos from some of the Citi Field faithful on hand. Bichette finished his first series with New York a woeful 1-for-14 in the three games with eight strikeouts.

Bo Bichette gets loudly booed after he struck out to end the seventh pic.twitter.com/l2937k60Eo — Mets'd Up Podcast (@MetsdUp) March 29, 2026

When the Mets signed the infielder to a three-year, $126 million deal during the offseason, the expectation was that Bichette would come through in clutch situations as he was accustomed to doing last season in Toronto, batting a league-best .385 with runners in scoring position in 2025.

Bichette met with reporters following Sunday's game and gave a blunt answer when asked about hearing the boos at Citi Field.

"If anything, I thought it took too long," Bichette said. "I get it. I thought my at-bats were terrible, too."

Bo Bichette was asked if the boos at Citi Field caught him off-guard at all:



"If anything, I thought it took too long. I get it. I thought my at-bats were terrible, too." pic.twitter.com/zmZRZtMreR — SNY Mets (@SNY_Mets) March 29, 2026

Since making his major league debut in 2019 with Toronto, Bichette has not been accustomed to striking out at a high rate or chasing pitches way out of the strike zone, which makes this start to his career in Flushing concerning.

"Sometimes in-between, sometimes trying to do too much. That's pretty much what happens when you don't feel good," Bichette said, who averaged less than one strikeout per game last season with the Blue Jays.

Not being able to come through in clutch moments during his first series with the Amazins' was something that especially bothered Bichette this weekend.

"I definitely felt that wanting to have a moment, not only for my teammates but for the fans and everything," he said.

"I definitely felt that wanting to have a moment, not only for my teammates but for the fans and everything"



Bo Bichette was asked about the feeling of wanting to make something happen early in his tenure with the Mets: pic.twitter.com/kp7t7Og7J8 — SNY Mets (@SNY_Mets) March 29, 2026

Mets manager Carlos Mendoza also gave his outlook on what he's seen out of his new third baseman during the early stages of the season.

"I think he's missing good pitches early in counts and then they're making him chase, especially at the top of the zone," Mendoza said.

"I think he's missing good pitches early in counts and then they're making him chase, especially at the top of the zone"



Carlos Mendoza talks about what he's seeing from Bo Bichette's at-bats: pic.twitter.com/DYhkgYbrJI — SNY (@SNYtv) March 29, 2026

The Mets will now embark on a seven-game road trip, beginning in St. Louis on Monday night against the Cardinals. Bichette said that perhaps this first road trip of the year for him and the Mets can help him get back on track, while also admitting he needs to perform better in front of his new home crowd.

"Maybe, but I got to figure out how to hit here, anyway," he said.

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