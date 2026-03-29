Bo Bichette Gives Harsh Reality on Early Struggles With Mets
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Bo Bichette's first weekend as a member of the New York Mets could not have been much worse.
During Sunday's 4-2 series finale loss to the Pittsburgh Pirates in ten innings, Bichette went 0-for-5 at the plate with three strikeouts. The former Toronto Blue Jay even heard boos from some of the Citi Field faithful on hand. Bichette finished his first series with New York a woeful 1-for-14 in the three games with eight strikeouts.
When the Mets signed the infielder to a three-year, $126 million deal during the offseason, the expectation was that Bichette would come through in clutch situations as he was accustomed to doing last season in Toronto, batting a league-best .385 with runners in scoring position in 2025.
Bichette met with reporters following Sunday's game and gave a blunt answer when asked about hearing the boos at Citi Field.
"If anything, I thought it took too long," Bichette said. "I get it. I thought my at-bats were terrible, too."
Since making his major league debut in 2019 with Toronto, Bichette has not been accustomed to striking out at a high rate or chasing pitches way out of the strike zone, which makes this start to his career in Flushing concerning.
"Sometimes in-between, sometimes trying to do too much. That's pretty much what happens when you don't feel good," Bichette said, who averaged less than one strikeout per game last season with the Blue Jays.
Not being able to come through in clutch moments during his first series with the Amazins' was something that especially bothered Bichette this weekend.
"I definitely felt that wanting to have a moment, not only for my teammates but for the fans and everything," he said.
Mets manager Carlos Mendoza also gave his outlook on what he's seen out of his new third baseman during the early stages of the season.
"I think he's missing good pitches early in counts and then they're making him chase, especially at the top of the zone," Mendoza said.
The Mets will now embark on a seven-game road trip, beginning in St. Louis on Monday night against the Cardinals. Bichette said that perhaps this first road trip of the year for him and the Mets can help him get back on track, while also admitting he needs to perform better in front of his new home crowd.
"Maybe, but I got to figure out how to hit here, anyway," he said.
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Logan VanDine is a contributing writer for On SI's Mets. Logan is a graduate of Rider University where he majored in Sports Media and minored in Sports Studies. During his time at Rider, Logan worked for Rider's radio station, 107.7 The Bronc as a sports host, producer and broadcaster, and for the school's paper: The Rider News. He began his time with The Rider News as a section writer for sports and was a copy editor for two years followed by being one of the sports editors during his senior year. Logan also placed third in the New Jersey Press Foundation Awards for sports feature writing. Aside from his work at On SI, he is also a writer for FanSided covering the New York Giants and Mets and also covers the Giants for Total Apex Sports. Give him a follow on X: @VandineLogan