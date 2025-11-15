Carlos Beltrán reveals Mets’ top offseason priorities

It is no secret that the New York Mets have significant decisions to make this offseason, and with the winter meetings approaching, the message from front-office members has been consistent.

Prior to Saturday’s Puerto Rico vs. Dominican Republic Showdown at Citi Field, Carlos Beltrán met with SNY’s Chelsea Sherrod to discuss a variety of topics, including his induction into the Mets Hall of Fame next year. The former All-Star outfielder, who now works as a special assistant to Mets president of baseball operations David Stearns, also weighed in on the organization’s offseason priorities.

“I do feel that with Edwin Díaz opting out, there’s no doubt we need a closer,” Beltrán said. “Pete Alonso is another guy that is going to be on the market. I hope we can bring those guys back, the front office and the team upstairs are going to do the best we can to make that happen.”

Beltrán also mentioned team defense as an area in need of improvement, a sentiment Stearns has echoed since the Mets’ 2025 season ended. Stearns similarly expressed hope to bring back Díaz and Alonso while speaking with reporters at this week’s GM meetings in Las Vegas.

Carlos Beltrán tells @ChelseaSherrod that the Mets' top priorities this offseason are retaining Edwin Díaz and Pete Alonso, plus improving the team's defense pic.twitter.com/aiTBV1dnfa — SNY Mets (@SNY_Mets) November 15, 2025

Díaz, 31, earned the Trevor Hoffman NL Reliever of the Year Award in 2025 after posting a 1.63 ERA, 38% strikeout rate, and 8.1% walk rate over 66.1 innings. The three-time All-Star closer recorded 28 saves in 31 chances and, after the World Series ended, opted out of the two years and $38 million guaranteed left on his contract.

Earlier this week, Díaz told reporters that he is seeking the best possible deal for his family in what is his first time on the open market. He said his team has already been in contact with the Mets regarding a new contract. However, the right-hander believes the odds of a return to Queens are currently 50-50.

Edwin Diaz, at the MLB awards in Vegas, said there have been discussions between his representation and the Mets about a new contract. He put the odds of a return to Queens at 50-50. — Mike Puma (@NYPost_Mets) November 14, 2025

Alonso, who turns 31 in December, also opted out at season’s end following a bounce-back year at the plate. In 162 games, the five-time All-Star slugger slashed .272/.347/.524 with 38 home runs, 41 doubles, and 126 RBIs.

According to Statcast, Alonso ranked in the top 5% of the league in average exit velocity, barrel percentage, and hard-hit percentage in 2025, making significant improvements in all three categories from the prior year. His metrics at first base declined, however, as he was credited with -9 defensive runs saved and -9 Outs Above Average.

Read More: New York Mets announce 2026 Hall of Fame class

Jon Heyman of the New York Post reported Wednesday that the Mets have had preliminary talks with Alonso, adding that there appears to be a better feeling around those meetings than there was a year ago. Alonso’s last trip through free agency dragged into early February, when he ultimately returned on a two-year, $54 million deal that included an opt-out after 2025.

Spotrac estimates Alonso’s salary projection at $29.4 million in average annual value, while ESPN’s Kiley McDaniel predicts he will land a four-year deal at a slightly lower $27.5 million AAV this time around. Both have Díaz securing a four-year deal ranging between $15 million and $19 million per year.

Recommended Articles