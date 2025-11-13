New York Mets announce 2026 Hall of Fame class
Three new members will be added to the New York Mets Hall of Fame in 2026.
On Thursday, the Mets announced that Lee Mazzilli, Bobby Valentine, and Carlos Beltrán will be inducted during a pregame ceremony at Citi Field next season. The club plans to reveal the date of the ceremony in the coming months.
Mazzilli, 70, had two stints with the Mets (1976-81 and 1986-89) and posted a .264/.357/.396 slash line over his 10 years in Queens. The Brooklyn native earned an All-Star nod in 1979 and was among the club’s most popular players before being traded to the Texas Rangers for Ron Darling and Walt Terrell after an injury-riddled 1981 season.
In August 1986, Mazzilli returned to the Mets and became a key contributor off the bench during their championship run. He went 2-for-3 with two runs scored against the Boston Red Sox in Games 6 and 7 of the World Series, helping the club capture its second title. He ranks sixth in franchise history with 152 stolen bases and is tied for fifth with 38 pinch hits.
Valentine, 75, also had stints as a player (1977-78) and coach (1983-85) in Queens but is best known for his time as manager. The charismatic skipper guided the Mets from 1996 to 2002 and ranks third in team history with 536 wins.
In 1999, Valentine led the Mets to the postseason for the first time since 1988. He took them to the World Series the following year, becoming the first manager in franchise history to guide the club to consecutive playoff appearances.
Beltrán, 48, played seven of his 20 big league seasons in a Mets uniform. The switch-hitting outfielder joined the club as a free agent in 2005 and was a driving force in their run to the 2006 NLCS. He hit 41 home runs and posted a career-best .982 OPS that season, finishing fourth in voting for the National League MVP award.
As a Met, Beltrán made five All-Star appearances and earned three Gold Gloves and two Silver Sluggers. He ranks in the top 10 in franchise history in home runs (149), RBIs (559), runs scored (551), on-base percentage (.369), slugging percentage (.500), and OPS (.869).
Beltrán returned to the Mets in January 2023 and continues to work as a special assistant to president of baseball operations David Stearns. The Manatí, Puerto Rico, native received 70.3% of the BBWAA vote for the Hall of Fame last January, falling just short of the required 75% for induction. It was his third year on the ballot.
The three new additions bring the Mets Hall of Fame membership to 38. The club previously inducted David Wright in 2025 on the same day his No. 5 was retired.
