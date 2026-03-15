Carlos Mendoza's Strong Carson Benge Comments Speak Volumes

There's a lot of interest about whether the New York Mets No. 2 overall prospect, Carson Benge, will be on the club's roster come Opening Day.

Benge has been playing well this spring, and the fact that New York doesn't have a clear right fielder after Juan Soto switched to left field this season seemingly helps his chances.

MLB reporter Sam Dykstra alluded to this when he was asked to assess Benge's chances of making the Mets' Opening Day roster on February 28. He said, "I don't know if I can put a percentage on it right now. But the telling thing for me is that Juan Soto being willing to go from right field to left field," per an X post from MLB Network.

New York Mets outfielder Carson Benge | Reinhold Matay-Imagn Images

Dykstra later added, "So the fact that Juan Soto is already [saying], 'Hey, I'll be in left. Put the guy with the strong arm in right,' that's pretty telling for me out of the gate... If I were the Mets, I would want Benge getting comfortable in the major league, giving him access to the time, and maybe really taking off after May. But he just needs to get that experience."

Carlos Mendoza Assesses Carson Benge's Spring Training

Ultimately, it will be up to Mets manager Carlos Mendoza to decide whether Benge is ready to make his squad's Opening Day roster. And he recently spoke about what he has seen and noticed from the 23-year-old prospect, which was conveyed in a March 14 article from Dan Martin of the New York Post.

“He continues to go out there, give good at-bats, play good defense, run the bases, [hit] left-on-left. He’s doing what he’s supposed to be doing on his end," Mendoza said of Benge.

“He’s quiet. He’s a baseball guy. He doesn’t get too high or too low. I don’t think the moment is going to be too big for him, which is good for [him]. He goes about his business, plays baseball, goes home, comes back the next day [and] does it again. That’s the biggest thing I’ve learned," Mendoza added about Benge's personality.

Carson Benge and Carlos Mendoza. | CRYSTAL VANDER WEIT/TCPALM / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

It will likely come between Benge and Mike Tauchman in right field for the Mets, although Brett Baty could also be an option there.

One would imagine that Benge will get an opportunity to prove his worth in the big leagues at some point this season, regardless of whether it arrives on Opening Day.

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