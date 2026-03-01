Insider Gets Honest About Carson Benge's Chances of Making Mets Roster

There is a lot of excitement about the New York Mets' top prospect, Carson Benge, heading into the 2026 season.

Benge was selected with the No. 16 overall pick in the 2024 MLB Draft and has since skyrocketed through the minor leagues. He's currently with the Mets in spring training, and there seems to be a real chance that he might be the team's starting right fielder on Opening Day if he continues to impress.

However, given the Mets' addition of Mike Tauchman, Benge has some competition if he's to secure that spot.

New York Mets outfielder Carson Benge | Jim Rassol-Imagn Images

Insider Assesses Whether Carson Benge Will Be Mets' Opening Day Right Fielder

At least one insider seems to think Benge will win the Mets' right field job before Opening Day.

When MLB reporter Sam Dykstra was asked to assess Benge's chances of making the Mets' Opening Day roster, he said, "I don't know if I can put a percentage on it right now. But the telling thing for me is that Juan Soto being willing to go from right field to left field," per an X post from MLB Network.

"Because when you looked at the Mets' Opening Day roster, they brought in Luis Robert [Jr.] to play center field, and] Juan Soto seemed entrenched in right. And Caron Benge, he's a former two-way player at Oklahoma State. He has the arm for right. It would be a little bit wasted in left field," Dykstra continued.

Oklahoma State's Carson Benge | SARAH PHIPPS/THE OKLAHOMAN / USA TODAY NETWORK

"So the fact that Juan Soto is already [saying], 'Hey, I'll be in left. Put the guy with the strong arm in right,' that's pretty telling for me out of the gate. He's going to be competing with Mike Tauchman. You know, Triple-A, he had some struggles there to at least produce. I think part of that was just some unlucky stuff. Under the hood, he was much better.

"It's above-average skills across the board. When we were putting together our Top 100, he was somebody we consistently were being told, 'Hey, push this guy higher,'" he continued. "If I were the Mets, I would want Benge getting comfortable in the major league, giving him access to the time, and maybe really taking off after May. But he just needs to get that experience."

Dykstra concluded by saying, "I would expect him to certainly be in the mix all spring."

.@SamDykstraMiLB says it's very “telling” that Carson Benge will eventually be in right field for the Mets with Juan Soto already moving to left field.@MLBPipeline | #MLBNHotStove pic.twitter.com/3FnEZ4ohCV — MLB Network (@MLBNetwork) March 1, 2026

Benge will be one of the most interesting Mets players to follow throughout this spring.

