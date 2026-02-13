Could Freddy Peralta Be Poised for an Extension?

The New York Mets have undergone a massive roster overhaul this offseason, parting ways with several franchise cornerstones while adding many new impact players.

Among the most significant additions is former Milwaukee Brewers ace Freddy Peralta, whom the Mets acquired along with right-hander Tobias Myers, in exchange for top prospects Jett Williams and Brandon Sproat.

Peralta, 29, gives New York the frontline starter it had been seeking all offseason after its rotation regressed down the stretch of the 2025 season. The right-hander is coming off a career year in 2025, in which he posted a 2.70 ERA with 204 strikeouts across 176.2 innings, finishing fifth in National League Cy Young voting and earning his second All-Star selection (his first selection came in 2021).

That being said, Peralta is under club control for just one more season before becoming eligible for free agency. Should Peralta enter free agency, he will be a headliner in a loaded class of starting pitchers that could include Tarik Skubal, Chris Sale and several other high-end arms.

Freddy Peralta among Candidates to Land Next Notable Extension

In a February 11 article, MLB.com's Mark Feinsand identified Peralta as one of 15 players who could be candidates for a notable extension in the near future.

15 @MLB players who could be up for the next notable extension https://t.co/fjV6JwCGmH — Mark Feinsand (@Feinsand) February 12, 2026

"The Mets traded two of their top prospects (Brandon Sproat and Jett Williams) to the Brewers for Peralta, giving New York the No. 1 starter it had been seeking," Feinsand wrote. "President of baseball operations David Stearns has not been one to sign pitchers to long-term deals, but perhaps his familiarity with Peralta -- he traded for him in 2015 while running the Brewers -- will be a difference-maker."

Stearns originally acquired Peralta as a 19-year-old prospect from the Seattle Mariners as part of a package in exchange for first baseman Adam Lind, and oversaw his development throughout his tenure as Milwaukee's general manager. That shared history could play a role in future negotiations, though both Stearns and Peralta have downplayed any immediate extension talks.

"I just got here," Peralta said on January 27. "I think that I've got to... share time with my teammates, think about different ideas, learn about everybody, coaches, the organization in general, and then we can see."

Freddy Peralta was asked if he's thought about a contract extension:



"I just got here. I think that I've got to... share time with my teammates, think about different ideas, learn about everybody, coaches, the organization in general, and then we can see." pic.twitter.com/oZKbyyNUQs — SNY Mets (@SNY_Mets) January 27, 2026

Dealing two top prospects for a one-year rental is very risky. Furthermore, bona fide aces are scarce, and Peralta's consistency, durability, and postseason experience make him an ideal rotation leader for the foreseeable future.

Peralta has yet to throw a pitch in a Mets uniform, but the case for an extension is already forming. If he meets expectations for New York in 2026, the conversation may quickly shift from whether the Mets should extend him to how soon they can get a deal done.

