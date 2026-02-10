Mets Land Lefty Reliever in Trade With White Sox

The New York Mets continue to round out their roster as they prepare for the start of spring training.

New York has reportedly acquired left-handed reliever Bryan Hudson in a trade with the Chicago White Sox for cash considerations, according to Joel Sherman of the New York Post. In a corresponding move, the Mets placed Reed Garrett on the 60-day injured list, with the reliever expected to miss all of 2026 after undergoing Tommy John surgery in October.

Sources: The Mets have acquired lefty reliever Bryan Hudson from the White Sox for cash. Hudson was DFAd a few days back. Hudson was terrific for the Brewers in 2024 (1.73 ERA in 62.1IP). But 4.80 ERA in 15 IP with Brewers/White Sox last year. — Joel Sherman (@Joelsherman1) February 10, 2026

Hudson, 28, is just one year removed from a terrific season in which he posted a 1.73 ERA over 62.1 innings with the Milwaukee Brewers. The lefty features a five-pitch mix, relying primarily on his four-seamer and sweeper from a lower arm slot.

Last season with the White Sox was a struggle for Hudson, who posted a 4.80 ERA over just 15 innings. However, with his prior success not far removed and the Mets having open spots in the bullpen, he could still prove valuable.

The team’s current left-handed options consist of Brooks Raley and A.J. Minter. However, Minter is expected to begin the season on the injured list, according to Sherman, as he recovers from surgery to repair a torn lat. Hudson could help fill in for Minter in the meantime or, if he succeeds, give the Mets three left-handed relievers out of the bullpen—something they have lacked in recent years.

Breaking down the Mets’ bullpen competition

The Mets’ bullpen currently features four locks to make the team: new signings Devin Williams, Luke Weaver and Luis García, along with Brooks Raley. Beyond those four, the Mets have an open competition for the final three available spots.

Huascar Brazobán appears to have a strong chance to make the team after showing flashes of success at times last season. The Mets also acquired Tobias Myers as part of the deal that brought them Freddy Peralta. Myers has seen time as both a starter and reliever early in his major league career. As a reliever last season, he posted a 1.62 ERA over 18 appearances, working multiple innings on several occasions.

Myers has reportedly been told at the start of spring training to stretch out as a starter in case he is needed in that role. If not, the Mets could deploy him in the bullpen as a long reliever—an assignment that could prove especially valuable given the rotation’s lack of innings last year.

Other relief options include Craig Kimbrel and a group of young prospects such as Dylan Ross, Ryan Lambert, Jonathan Pintaro and Nate Lavender. The Mets will likely remain open to additional opportunities like Hudson that may emerge around the league as teams begin configuring their rosters.

