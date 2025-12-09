Eric Chavez trolls Mets after Edwin Diaz Dodgers signing

After the New York Mets' 2025 season ended in disappointment, it was clear that some changes were in store when it came to the coaching staff. And on October 3, news broke that the Mets were parting ways with Mets pitching coach Jeremy Hefner along with co-hitting coaches Jeremy Barnes and Eric Chavez.

The fact that New York decided to dismiss their hitting coaches was surprising to some, given that the team's offense wasn't among its bigger shortcomings in 2025. Still, a fresh slate seemed necessary, which means that Chavez (who was a six-time Gold Glove Award winner during his own big league career and had been on New York's staff since the 2022 season, including two separate stints as a hitting coach) would not be back in Queens in 2026.

Some quotes from Chavez that were included in an October 3 article from The Athletic suggested he might not have been totally content with being a co-hitting coach, as he noted that one person needs to have the ultimate say and be a clear voice when getting through to hitters. While Chavez said that he and Barnes made it work, that situation was definitely "not ideal".

Those weren't the only parting words Chavez had with the Mets' organization. After MLB announced Francisco Lindor, Pete Alonso, and Juan Soto were all listed as finalists for the 2025 Silver Slugger Award at their respective positions in October, Chavez reposted an SNY graphic of this announcement and captioned it, "TAKE THAT IN".

This seemed to be Chavez's way of suggesting that he did a good job with the team and didn't deserve to be fired.

Eric Chavez Laughs at Mets After Edwin Diaz Dodgers Signing

On December 9, news broke that longtime Mets closer Edwin Diaz signed a three-year, $69 million deal with the Los Angeles Dodgers in free agency, choosing that over a three-year, $66 million offer from the Mets.

It seems that Eric Chavez found this decision from Diaz amusing, as he posted an emoticon of himself laughing on his Instagram story that was overlaid with a graphic of Diaz's choice to join the Dodgers. MLB content creator Marc Luino posted a screenshot of this on X with the caption, "Eric Chavez is the absolute worst".

It seems that Chavez isn't feeling bad about his former team losing out on one of baseball's top closers this offseason, which is sure to raise some eyebrows among Mets fans.

